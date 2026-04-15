‘A Little Revenge’: Video Shows Arrest of Florida Gubernatorial Candidate for Attacking His Elderly Parents, Hitting One with Cane and Throwing Cellphone at the Other

A man running for Florida governor was recently jailed after he allegedly attacked two elderly people.

Kevin Cichowski was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery on a person over 65, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with a witness, and two counts of robbery by sudden snatching.

Kevin Cichowski, 46, was arrested for allegedly battering two elderly victims. He is running for governor of Florida. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

In a news release, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said two elderly residents at a Palm Coast home called 911 on April 10 to report that they were attacked.

The victims said 46-year-old Cichowski hit one of them with a cane and threw a cellphone at the other. Cichowski also allegedly had a gun on him during the incident.

According to WESH, one victim who called 911 told a dispatcher, “Our son came in here, hit my husband with a cane. We’re both disabled right now.”

One of the victims said Cichowski also repeatedly threatened to kill them and said he would kill law enforcement if they were called to the home.

Responding deputies found the two elderly victims hiding in a bedroom, one of whom was bedridden. Authorities safely escorted both residents from the home.

Afterward, they arrested Cichowski.

Body camera footage showed deputies surrounding Cichowski with their weapons pointed as he exited the home.

Cichowski complies with their orders to put his hands on his head and get on the ground, and a deputy handcuffs him.

During his police ride to jail, Cichowski allegedly made suicidal statements, so authorities Baker Acted him. By Florida law, Cichowski must be involuntarily detained for 72 hours and undergo an emergency mental health examination.

“When responding to a situation where a suspect has a weapon and has threatened to kill the victims and law enforcement, it’s critical that we do everything we can to safely de-escalate the situation and quickly rescue the victims from immediate danger,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I commend our deputies, RTCC analysts, and the 911 dispatchers for working together for a safe resolution and arresting the suspect before the situation escalated to a violent ending.”

In 2024, Cichowski was arrested for domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

He is currently a candidate in the Florida gubernatorial race. According to the Division of Elections, he filed as a Democratic candidate. He previously ran for mayor of Palm Coast in 2021. The city is 80 miles northeast of Orlando.

On his campaign website, Cichowski’s bio states: “Kevin is a man tired of seeing his country fade out. After how the republicans treated me during my arrest, with no care to my rights, i switched sides, and i am back for a little revenge. You get to win, because ill fight for your rights because I’m not to happy with the current, nonchalant lax attitude many courts have adopted.”