‘You Didn’t Greet Me Properly!’: White Man Harasses Black Customer at Pennsylvania Sheetz, Assumes He Works There

A viral video depicting a white man yelling at a Black man inside a Sheetz convenience store in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sent the internet into chaos over the weekend. But now, Sheetz says the caption is not accurate.

Influencer Robbie Harvey posted the video over the weekend, saying the man was “allegedly berating a special-needs employee at a Sheetz gas station.” He claims the man was upset that the employee did not greet him properly.

Male Karen yells at Black man in Sheetz, thinks he works there (Photos: Robbie Harvey/X)

Sheetz Public Affairs Manager Nicholas Ruffner told PennLive in a statement that no one in the video is an employee and that both are customers.

“What gets me is NOBODY, AND I MEAN NO ONE AT ALL, intervened and stopped Ken!!” @mjwaters2002 wrote on X.

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It’s unclear whether Harvey took the original video or if someone sent it to him.

In the video, you see the white man, who is pointing and shouting at the Black man, who doesn’t move. He told the seated man he should have been greeted when he walked through the door and said, “You will not do anything in your life.”

He appeared to be under the impression that the seated man worked there.

“As someone who was diagnosed at a very young age with autism, I feel that [man’s] pain having a random person come up and start yelling and berating me,” @techno_spec992 wrote in a comment on the video on X.

“You didn’t greet me properly!”



A male Karen customer viciously berates a Black special needs employee inside a Sheetz in Harrisburg, PA.



The vulnerable worker sits there visibly distraught and in complete shock.



This is disgusting.



What kind of person screams at a special… pic.twitter.com/NVW5LnXqyM — i Report Racism & Child Crimes (@SeeRacists) April 12, 2026

“He does the Hitler salute to a Black man. F–king racist a—hole,” @SueZieCue noted in the video.

PennLive also reports it is unclear if the man has “special needs.”

Ruffner said Sheetz is reviewing the situation to understand exactly what happened.

“We are alarmed by this video, and this type of behavior is unacceptable in our stores,” he told PennLive. “We are working closely with store leadership to ensure appropriate support is provided, and we are reviewing the customer’s behavior to determine necessary action.”

“This is uncalled for. That man is out of line yelling at him for a petty reason but even so he shouldn’t yell at anyone like that,” @HeatherMin4ifj commented on the video.