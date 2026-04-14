‘Makes Me Sick’: Trump Revives Oldest Obsession, Makes a Government-Run List of Targets, But Doesn’t Expect What Happens Next

The Trump administration is taking another jab at journalists by posting a list of “media offenders” on the official White House website.

According to the website, journalists are listed by name and labeled “fake.” It also features an “Offender Hall of Shame” that lists the Washington Post, CBS News, CNN, and MSNBC.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



At the top of the page, the White House features a “Media Offender of the Week.” This week, they named CNN Anchor Jake Tapper for misidentifying the race of a man who allegedly planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC as a “white man.”

It appears the White House is cherry-picking different stories from liberal news outlets when they report something inaccurately.

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“The DOJ’s suspect, Brian Cole Jr., is a Black man,” the White House wrote. “It’s unclear how someone could have gotten this wrong, but Fake’s track record would suggest he attempted to run cover for the bomber.”

The White House categorized the article on its website as “Lie.”

“They list Jake Tapper as fake Tapper. Can’t even write professionally on the White House page,” @creative_canyons wrote on X.

Another “offense” listed MSNBC’s Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian. The White House says it posted an article claiming that FBI Director Kash Patel used an FBI security detail for personal use.

This is the latest example of how far President Donald Trump and his administration are willing to go in their attacks on the press.

This past December, the White House shared an AI-generated clip of Santa Claus flipping through the “Naughty List,” which included the names of journalists and mainstream media outlets that Trump has repeatedly attacked.

While some supporters dismissed it as a holiday joke, many felt it fit into the administration’s broader effort to single out media outlets it accuses of bias.

Before that, the president cheered when ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show in the fall after the comedian made remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk that criticized the president’s MAGA movement.

“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

An even earlier example, late-night Stephen Colbert called CBS and Paramount, settling a lawsuit with President Trump, a “big fat bribe.” CBS canceled his show a few days later.

Trump has repeatedly filed lawsuits against outlets whose coverage he dislikes, threatened to revoke TV broadcast licenses and sought to bend news organizations and social media companies to his will.

During his first term as president, Trump coined the term “fake news.”

Even supporters like former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi have made moves to silence the media. One example is when she threatened that businesses could be prosecuted for refusing to print photos of Charlie Kirk.

“What we’re seeing is an unprecedented attempt to silence disfavored speech by the government,” Brendan Nyhan, political scientist at Dartmouth College, told PBS. “Donald Trump is trying to dictate what Americans can say.”

At the bottom of the White House’s “offender” page is a form you can fill out to “report bias.”

“There’s a ‘report bias’ form at the bottom so you can submit tips on journalists you think are lying,” Kimmie Nicole wrote on Threads. “A government tip line. For reporting on the press. Breathe that in.”

Many commenters demanded that someone report Fox News; others suggested other CNN reporters.

“It seems like a good place for 100,000 good Americans to finally report on Fox ‘News’ then,” one person said.



“What an absolutely shameful display by this White House,” @johannah1372 replied. “Of course they have a tip line🙄 god just a scroll through makes me sick. This is our gov website,” another person wrote.

The president has yet to comment on the list.