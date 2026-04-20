‘Cowards’: Video of White Man Brutally Beating Black Woman Outside Las Vegas Goes Viral After No One Steps to Intervene

The internet is in a frenzy after a video of a man brutally beating a woman over an alleged road rage incident in Las Vegas went viral.

The video shows a man in a black T-shirt and black trousers punching a woman violently, while she was lying down on her back in the middle of the road.

White man violently beats Black woman over alleged road rage incident (Photo: @SeeRacists/X)

The Daily Mail reports the incident happened last week on Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Park MGM Hotel and Casino, which had been hosting WrestleMania stars.

“They weren’t kidding about WrestleMania weekend,” @BennysLover commented on the video on X.

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The Daily Mail reports that the violence broke out between four people. You can see in the video a silver Ford and a white Nissan, with their doors flung open in the middle of the road.

As the fight progresses, you can see a fight between two other women break out behind the pair on the floor. At one point, one was seen stuffing the other into the Ford.

The two on the floor continued to grab at each other, as the man violently punched the woman.

At one point in the video, you see a man run up with his cellphone, recording the fight, but seemingly does not plan to step in to help.

NEW: Man fights with a woman during a road rage incident on Las Vegas Boulevard



Two cars were seen stopped under a pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM after a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana



Police say a fight broke out involving four people in the roadway



Video… pic.twitter.com/dJnzKwbr6F — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 18, 2026

“Can you tell me no one could stop the brutality? Especially the guy with the camera,” wrote Don Salmon on X.

“If a Black man was beating on a White woman, a bunch of men would’ve got out of their car and tried to help, but a Black woman being beaten on by a White man, and all they can do is record it? Cowards,” added @TheAverageFBA on X.

Profanities were heard being yelled out by the woman as she was beaten.

“Men disgust me. Over road rage. Lock him away for good,” said @hawtbrunnette on X.

It’s unclear what started the brawl.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to see if they intervened. They have yet to respond.