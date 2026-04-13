‘An Utter Embarrassment’: Trump Accused of Cashing In While in Office — Then Insider Bets Start Surfacing and the White House Scrambles to Warn Staff About a ‘Serious Offense’

President Donald Trump’s rapid-fire foreign policy moves are now being watched for more than just their geopolitical impact — they’re drawing scrutiny for how closely they seem to line up with a series of suspiciously well-timed bets.

The wagers keep landing just before the headlines and then paying off big. What might have once looked like lucky guesses is starting to raise deeper questions about whether something else is driving the timing.

Donald Trump danced to the “Y.M.C.A.” again following his speech to farmers at the White House on Friday, March 27, 2026.

It first drew attention during the lead-up to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s capture, when a little-known account placed a heavy bet hours before the news broke.

Months later, the pattern resurfaced again, this time ahead of a sudden shift in U.S. policy toward Iran, when trading activity spiked just before the announcement.

‘What a … Scumbag!’: Trump Makes a Move He Thought Would Fly Under the Radar, Then MTG and His Own Base Drag It Into the Light and Refuse to Let It Go

For critics watching it unfold, one can’t help but wonder if the fix is in.

The White House is now trying to get ahead of that perception.

In a staff-wide warning sent March 24, officials reminded employees that insider trading tied to government decisions is a crime, responding to a string of suspiciously successful bets placed shortly before major policy announcements.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the message was unequivocal: “Recent press reports have raised concerns about government officials using nonpublic government information to place wagers on online prediction markets, such as Kalshi or Polymarket,” the email reads, adding that it is a “criminal offense for anyone to use nonpublic information to buy or sell these contracts.”

Market manipulation and insider trading coming out of the White House. https://t.co/JzTZtzI8QT — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 24, 2026

The warning underscores a growing concern inside and outside the administration that fast-moving policy decisions — and the markets reacting to them — may be creating opportunities for abuse.

The email went further, stressing that “government ethics regulations prohibit the use of nonpublic information for the private benefit of an employee or any other third party,” and concluding, “All White House employees are reminded that the misuse of nonpublic information by government employees for financial benefit is a very serious offense and will not be tolerated.”

The timing was not accidental. It came just one day after Trump publicly announced he would postpone strikes on Iranian power plants — an announcement that followed a burst of trading activity in oil futures shortly beforehand.

That sequence has become a recurring concern. Data shows that more than $760 million in oil futures contracts changed hands in under two minutes shortly before one of Trump’s abrupt policy reversals.

On crypto-based prediction platforms like Polymarket, anonymous users have placed high-stakes bets on geopolitical outcomes tied directly to Trump’s decisions and won big.

One early case emerged in January, when a newly created account wagered $32,000 that Maduro would be ousted.

Within hours, Trump ordered a rapid military operation that led to Maduro’s capture, netting the bettor more than $400,000. In another instance, a trader known as “Magamyman” reportedly earned more than $553,000 betting on developments tied to Iran and its leadership just before a coordinated U.S.-Israel strike killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Six additional accounts collectively made $1.2 million betting on that same outcome.

Even ceasefire announcements have followed the pattern.

More than 50 anonymous accounts placed “Yes” bets on a U.S.-Iran ceasefire shortly before Trump confirmed it on April 7 — despite having issued a stark warning just hours earlier that he might destroy Iran’s “whole civilization.”

Absolute bombshell. A prominent journalist exposes how the Trump administration completely dismantled the SEC to protect their own massive insider trading schemes. The White House is operating a corrupt syndicate to profit off the disastrous war in Iran. pic.twitter.com/m7EDYSQrFn — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 3, 2026

Not every bet has paid off, but the clustering of successful wagers around key announcements has fueled suspicions.

There is no confirmed evidence that anyone inside the administration leaked information or acted on insider knowledge. Still, the optics have proved difficult to shake, particularly as prediction markets allow users to operate anonymously while placing large, targeted bets tied to sensitive global events.

Public reaction was swift, with many openly questioning what they were seeing.

One commenter on MSN wrote, “The tone of any business emanates from the top down. Having a lawless, corrupt person at the helm filters down to the employees who learn to care less about right and wrong.”

Another questioned whether the issue extended beyond staff behavior: “Hey! Even if Trump and his family take advantage of these ‘well timed bets’ doesn’t mean his staff gets to do the same. I don’t know, is that greed, hubris, or what?”

Others pointed directly at the president’s broader financial dealings.

“It is an utter embarrassment that the President of the United States is allowed to blatantly fill his pockets without any consequence. The Trump cryptocurrency may be the most insultingly obvious corruption in recent memory,” one post read.

Another added, “Pretty sure that the hypocrite, crypto corrupto criminal Trump has advised the Don Trumpeleon criminal family to place bets using the insider info. he is giving them-hour by hour.”

One reaction tied together the timing and scale of the trades while questioning who was behind them:

“And just five minutes before Trump announced a pause on attacking Iranian energy infrastructure-a move that sent oil prices crashing and stocks soaring-an anonymous trader placed a massive $1.5 billion bet on the exact move, reaping staggering profits. Who was it? Trump? A family member? A White House staffer? The question hangs unanswered, but the pattern is unmistakable: access is currency, war is profit, and the American people are left holding the bill.”

Inside the administration, officials have pushed back firmly.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “President Trump has been crystal clear: while he seeks a strong and profitable stock market for everyone, members of Congress and other government officials should be prohibited from using nonpublic information for financial benefit. The only special interest that will ever guide President Trump is the best interest of the American people.”

He also dismissed allegations of wrongdoing as “baseless and irresponsible reporting.”

Still, the issue has drawn bipartisan concern on Capitol Hill.

More than 55 Democratic lawmakers have called for tighter oversight of prediction markets, joined by several Republicans. Proposed legislation would limit or outright ban betting on military actions, with critics arguing that the current system risks turning national security decisions into profit opportunities.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned that such platforms “are turning war into a casino game, and creating a market for national security leaks,” while New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim said “Corruption and exploitation” are thriving in regulatory gaps.

Ethics rules already make the boundaries clear: federal regulations bar government employees from using nonpublic information for personal gain or from gambling on government property. But the rapid rise of crypto-based prediction markets — combined with Trump’s unpredictable, high-impact decision-making style — has created a new kind of gray area, where the timing alone is raising eyebrows.