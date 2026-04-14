‘Sad to See’: David Hasselhoff Struggles Through Comeback as His Frail Look Leaves Fans Concerned One Year After Surgery and a Personal Loss

Small-screen icon David Hasselhoff had weekly runs on a Los Angeles beach as the handsome, muscled leading man of the popular 1990s television drama “Baywatch.”

The veteran actor is still getting in his outdoor activity under the Southern California sun, but his look has changed from his days as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon.

Actor David Hasselhoff’s ‘frail’ appearance has fans alarmed that he’s losing his charming ‘Baywatch’ look. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

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On April 6, the Daily Mail released photos of the 73-year-old Hasselhoff as he and his wife Hayley Roberts, 45, went hiking in Calabasas, California. It was the first time he’s been seen in months, and the tabloid deemed him “frail” in the shots it published.

In the pictures, Hasselhoff is seen using two trekking poles for support as he and Roberts take a stroll through grass. The two were dressed casually in white shirts, dark bottoms and caps. A few of the images show Hasselhoff walking on his own, while others show Roberts steadying him by holding his wrists or placing her hands on his waist from behind.

Hasselhoff’s representative reportedly told the outlet he was recovering from hip and knee surgery and that the process is going well.

Is it time catching up to the Hoff, or something else? David Hasselhoff. pic.twitter.com/SIEIO90WfL — SweetMarie (@Oceanbreeze473) April 7, 2026

The actor was last seen in May at the Los Angeles International Airport limping before eventually getting into a wheelchair and being pushed around by an airport employee.

It was there that he told the paparazzi, “I’m having knee surgery next week.”

Hasselhoff broke out as an actor in the 1970s after starring as Dr. William “Snapper” Foster on the soap opera series “The Young and the Restless.” His career grew when he became the blue-eyed, crime-fighting agent in the 1980 action series “Knight Rider.” He saved his most popular series, “Baywatch,” by using his own money to invest in it when it got canceled after one season.

Fans posted a mix of reactions to the shots of the TV favorite in the comments section of the Daily Mail’s article.

One person shared their sympathies on The Daily Mail writing, “aww this is so sad to see. He has really aged.” Another said, “Wow. He looks way older than 73. That’s what happens when you party too hard.”

Someone else who seems to know a thing or two about hip and knee surgery said, “It takes time and lots of physical rehab to recover from those surgeries. Hasselhoff is doing great if he is already back to hiking in nature.”

Someone else, noticing the 28-year-old age gap between him and his wife, said, “I initially thought that was his daughter!”

Hasselhoff welcomed his two daughters, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, 35, and Hayley Hasselhoff, 33, with his second ex-wife, Pamela Bach. Bach was found dead by suicide last year in her Los Angeles home.

Before marrying Bach in 1989, Hasselhoff was married to actress Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989. Around the time his marriage to Bach unraveled in 2006, David Hasselhoff faced a highly public struggle with alcohol. In one widely discussed moment, his then-16-year-old daughter Taylor recorded him during a drunken episode to show him how serious things had become.

The footage later leaked through a former family friend, turning a private intervention into a very public ordeal. The fallout was immediate—he was temporarily restricted from seeing his daughters—but he later worked to regain custody and stabilize his relationship with them.

In 2011, he met Roberts in a hotel lobby in Cardiff, Wales, while filming “Britain’s Got Talent.” Roberts approached Hasselhoff for a photograph and he agreed on the condition that she give him her phone number. The rest was history.