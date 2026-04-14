‘Not a Good Look’: Bodycam Video of Arrest of White Woman Over Tip Jar Theft Sparks Debate on Whether Response Was Too Harsh

A video has resurfaced showing an affluent white woman being arrested for stealing tips at a Key West, Florida coffee shop, sparking debate online. Some commenters thought police went too far, while others agreed that “Stealing is stealing. The amount is irrelevant.”
In June 2024, a New Jersey woman was caught on security camera at The Funky Rooster Coffee House dipping her hand into the tip jar, according to police who reviewed the footage.
Elaine Earlywine, accompanied by her adult daughter, purchased a gift card, enjoyed a cup of coffee, and then inexplicably stole $20 in cash from the counter. A barista reportedly confronted the two tourists and dialed 911. When police caught up with the women about 15 minutes later, Earlywine, then 63, feigned shock and denied stealing — even after viewing the surveillance video.
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In bodycam footage of the arrest, posted to X on April 9, Earlywine seemed to expect a do-over. “You are treating me like I’m a criminal!” she exclaimed.
She told police she may have “bumped” the jar.
After demanding to speak with her accuser, she asked the arresting officer, “Can I go back and give her $20?” Needless to say, her request was ignored. As her daughter watched in disbelief, Earlywine was handcuffed, placed in the back of a police cruiser, and taken to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island for processing.
Caught on camera: A tourist in Key West reaches into a coffee shop’s tip jar and steals about $20 while paying for her order.— TheRealCherokeeOwl 🦉 (@CherokeeOwl) April 9, 2026
When employees at The Funky Rooster Coffee House confronted her and called the police, officers quickly tracked her down on Duval Street. Bodycam footage… pic.twitter.com/UPBFbycdvV
According to Monroe County court records, she pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor petty theft charge and was ordered to pay $223 in court costs and a $40 investigative fee to the Key West Police Department. She did not receive jail time for taking the $20 in tip money.
“Makes my blood boil that she stole tips from hard-working young adults,” wrote one outraged X user, echoing hundreds of comments. Another wrote, “Not a good look — especially on vacation. Tips are how these folks make ends meet.”
Others were astonished at her arrogance: “The mother double- triple- and quadruple-downed that she didn’t do anything, with literal video evidence of her stealing.”
Commenters piled on, calling her actions “disgraceful” and “shameful.”
Meanwhile, a few thought the punishment didn’t fit the crime. “I understand being reprimanded. But I don’t know. Being arrested for $20. I have mixed feelings,” one comment read.
Turns out, Earlywine got off with a relatively light sentence. In Florida, stealing property worth less than $100 can be punishable with up to 60 days in jail and up to $500 in fines.