‘Not a Good Look’: Bodycam Video of Arrest of White Woman Over Tip Jar Theft Sparks Debate on Whether Response Was Too Harsh

A video has resurfaced showing an affluent white woman being arrested for stealing tips at a Key West, Florida coffee shop, sparking debate online. Some commenters thought police went too far, while others agreed that “Stealing is stealing. The amount is irrelevant.”

In June 2024, a New Jersey woman was caught on security camera at The Funky Rooster Coffee House dipping her hand into the tip jar, according to police who reviewed the footage.

A New Jersey woman was caught on security camera at The Funky Rooster Coffee House dipping her hand into the tip jar. (Photo: X/@CherokeeOwl)

Elaine Earlywine, accompanied by her adult daughter, purchased a gift card, enjoyed a cup of coffee, and then inexplicably stole $20 in cash from the counter. A barista reportedly confronted the two tourists and dialed 911. When police caught up with the women about 15 minutes later, Earlywine, then 63, feigned shock and denied stealing — even after viewing the surveillance video.

‘My Chin Was Still Leaking’: California Cop Slams Black Teen on the Ground When She Was the Victim, Not the Suspect. Now She Wants Him to Pay



In bodycam footage of the arrest, posted to X on April 9, Earlywine seemed to expect a do-over. “You are treating me like I’m a criminal!” she exclaimed.

She told police she may have “bumped” the jar.

After demanding to speak with her accuser, she asked the arresting officer, “Can I go back and give her $20?” Needless to say, her request was ignored. As her daughter watched in disbelief, Earlywine was handcuffed, placed in the back of a police cruiser, and taken to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island for processing.

Caught on camera: A tourist in Key West reaches into a coffee shop’s tip jar and steals about $20 while paying for her order.



When employees at The Funky Rooster Coffee House confronted her and called the police, officers quickly tracked her down on Duval Street. Bodycam footage… pic.twitter.com/UPBFbycdvV — TheRealCherokeeOwl 🦉 (@CherokeeOwl) April 9, 2026

According to Monroe County court records, she pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor petty theft charge and was ordered to pay $223 in court costs and a $40 investigative fee to the Key West Police Department. She did not receive jail time for taking the $20 in tip money.

“Makes my blood boil that she stole tips from hard-working young adults,” wrote one outraged X user, echoing hundreds of comments. Another wrote, “Not a good look — especially on vacation. Tips are how these folks make ends meet.”

Others were astonished at her arrogance: “The mother double- triple- and quadruple-downed that she didn’t do anything, with literal video evidence of her stealing.”

Commenters piled on, calling her actions “disgraceful” and “shameful.”

Meanwhile, a few thought the punishment didn’t fit the crime. “I understand being reprimanded. But I don’t know. Being arrested for $20. I have mixed feelings,” one comment read.

Turns out, Earlywine got off with a relatively light sentence. In Florida, stealing property worth less than $100 can be punishable with up to 60 days in jail and up to $500 in fines.