‘Hate Me? I Don’t Care’: White Woman Makes Video Promoting Segregation, Slamming Race Mixing Then Deletes Page After Being Hit with Backlash

A young woman who reportedly attended the University of South Carolina went viral in recent days after posting a video promoting segregation.

At first, you might think the April 8 clip was simply another harmless beauty tutorial. The woman, wearing a bathrobe, combs her long blond hair in front of a bathroom mirror, but all the while she spews hate toward “mixing genders.”

A Snapchat user went viral after posting a video slamming race mixing. (Photo: X/I See Racists)

She opened the video by saying, “I’m probably going to be canceled for this… but I actually don’t care at all.” She then used an insulting—and false— bird analogy to make her point before turning more direct: “Some people in our generation did not grow up with parents who said, ‘the red birds go with the red birds, the blue birds go with the blue birds.’”

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She continued explaining: “Why do we mix races? Why are we not keeping the white people with the white people, keeping the Black people with the Black people, keeping the Hispanics with the Hispanics? Why are we f-cking mixing races?”

“I’m telling you this world went to sh*t when we thought it was OK to be mixing all these crazy races.”

Racist who’s a student from the University of South Carolina who talks segregation and says why are we mixing races?



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/42ejkj4Yh1 — i Report Racism & Child Crimes (@SeeRacists) April 9, 2026

In a follow-up clip captioned “Sorry hate me??? IDC???,” she also criticized the trans community — “stop changing your gender!” — and any couple living together before tying the knot. “C’mon, let’s be classy. Why are we being tacky and trashy?” she said, with a look of disgust.

But it’s her race-baiting, pro-segregation comments that seized the public’s attention. The video, shared on X, has already racked up more than two million views in 24 hours.

Her inflammatory remarks even prompted a rebuttal from a fellow University of South Carolina alum, a social media influencer known as “Brielleybelly123,” who has a large following. It’s a master class in clapbacks, thanks to the comments section, which is overflowing with biracial couples sharing photos of their loved ones—and restoring a little faith in humanity.

According to Brielleybelly123, who claimed to have mutual friends, the woman believed the clip had been posted to her private stories and has since deleted her social media accounts.

Over on X, multiple users left frank comments. One observed, “The scariest part is that this mindset still comes out so casually.” Others mocked her logic. “In reality, the red birds and blue birds she’s talking about are literally different species. Humans of every race are the same species and have been interbreeding for tens of thousands of years.”

In a screenshot shared on X of another alleged post, the woman appeared to be addressing her critics. She invoked Jesus to justify her beliefs, claiming that “going to church,” “taking care of our bodies,” and “loving and sharing Jesus’ name” were no longer “normal” because the “woke generation has killed that.”