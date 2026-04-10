‘OMG … Pathetic’: Trump Scrambles to Bury Iran Backlash — But His Own Post Blows Up as Eagle-Eyed Fans Catch a Chilling Detail He Clearly Missed

Despite currently navigating tensions tied to a growing conflict in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has not stopped bragging about his big special celebration.

The 79-year-old commander in chief is lining up a full-blown UFC spectacle on the White House South Lawn this summer, selling it as a patriotic 250th anniversary celebration while he tries to bury Iran in a conflict he escalated—only adding fuel to the backlash as critics tie it to the same tone-deaf messaging now blowing up around his latest post

With UFC Freedom 250 looming, Trump jumped online to hype the spectacle, drawing backlash from critics who accuse the wartime president of trying to drown out scrutiny over escalating strikes on Iran while oddly propping up a washed-up cage fighter.

Storm clouds and spectacle collide as Trump promotes a White House UFC event, a moody image that’s raising eyebrows while tensions with Iran continue to escalate. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

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Giving the world a glimpse of their close friendship with Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, 56, the former “Apprentice” reality star shared a photo of the two standing in front of the White House on Truth Social.

Even though the date of UFC Freedom 250 has Flag Day and is the same date as Trump’s birthday on June 14, the mood of the illustration was more bleak than festive. Dark storm clouds hover above Trump and White as heavy rain and lightning bolts fill the sky.

Behind them was an octagon cage that donned logos for FREAK MMA and Stake online casino, which appeared at the bottom of the image shared by the president.

Trump’s gloomy promo for the upcoming UFC fights drew sharp backlash, with critics ripping the wartime president for appearing more absorbed in an MMA spectacle in Washington than the urgent crises spiraling around him.

GOOD NEWS: While America is at War, Trump is Working Hard to Turn the White House Into a UFC Arena.



Trump just posted this fake AI picture of himself standing in front of an MMA-style cage with UFC president Dana White. He's planning to hold a UFC TV special here on his birthday pic.twitter.com/dd8IVIC8wD — News Corpse (@NewsCorpse) April 9, 2026

“Looks like he was struck by [lightning],” one Threads poster wrote. A like-minded individual tweeted, “Jesus Christ, how embarrassing.” Two other critics replied, “Wow” and “OMG.”

In addition to a feeling of humiliation being felt online, there were also jokes aimed at the president for his AI slop while U.S. soldiers are literally being sent into mayhem in another country.

“Pathetic that the President of the United States is posting like a school girl. He is sending our soldiers to die while he plays footsie with a has been cage fighter,” expressed a jaded Trump hater. Some believed it’s a plot to boost his own ego, as one Threads user suggested, “Has to pump that ego first thing in the morning to feel big.”

Americans who are upset that Trump seems to be preoccupied with UFC should prepare to be even more irritated with him if he appears in the audience for UFC 327 in Miami on April 11.

Dana White says Trump will be at UFC 327 pic.twitter.com/Ao5U3sE4Wh — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 8, 2026

White confirmed the president is expected to be at the Kaseya Center this Saturday for the light heavyweight bout between Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg, a bold move that would mark Trump’s first appearance at a sporting event since he escalated the Iran conflict on Feb. 28.

“It’s good to be back in Miami,” White said during a livestream with fellow Trump supporter Adin Ross on Wednesday night. He added, “We got the big guy coming on Saturday too,” seemingly referring to the MAGA boss.

News of Trump possibly heading back to Florida, the state where his Mar-a-Lago private resort is located, prompted his detractors to predict the reception he will receive from the UFC crowd.

One forecaster on X proclaimed, “He will get booed this time.” Similarly, someone posted, “As a former Trump supporter, I hope the boos are deafening.”

UFC Freedom 250’s plan as an outdoor event on White House grounds follows a string of his controversial changes to the complex, yet his sweeping vision for the June 14 spectacle struck many as unrealistic and overly ambitious

“We’re building literally a stadium,” Trump claimed during an Oval Office press conference when discussing the White House UFC bouts in January. “We’re gonna have over a hundred thousand people.”

The president has deep ties to the Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump scored endorsements from UFC commentator Joe Rogan, retired MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal, and other professional mixed martial artists.