‘It Was Really Tricky’: Mike Tyson Tells Dana White He’s Still Owed Money from His $10 Million Payday from Roy Jones Fight

Mike Tyson wants Triller to show him the money.

On a recent episode of the “Just Send” podcast, Tyson joined UFC President Dana White and kept it real on the payout for his 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson revealed that his purse from the pay-per-view is still not paid in full from then streaming partner Triller. However, the fight generated 1.6 million PPV back in November 2020.

Mike Tyson is seen in attendance during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Tyson Wants His Money

The UFC president asked Tyson if he was paid all of his money from the reported $10 million minimum purse.

“Most of it, but there’s still a bunch that’s held up and I can’t even say anything about this. Yeah, it was really tricky,” said Tyson.

White, who has had a notoriously difficult relationship with Triller, weighed in sarcastically.

“Yeah, that’s what they should call it. Tricky instead of Triller.”

Not So Trill?

As a result, last year Tyson announced that he had broken all ties to Triller. His fight broke the mold in streaming exhibitions, successfully meshing concerts with boxing, and bringing the most considerable visibility for the KO career of Jake Paul.

Earlier this month, Tyson quashed rumors that he was in negotiations for a fight between him and the famous YouTuber-turned-boxer. Paul attempted to spark interest in the fight by posting Tyson on his wish list of future opponents.

He also ran into Tyson in St. Barths, where the two took a pic to add fuel to the speculative fire. However, Tyson is not interested in fighting Paul or anyone else at all.



When we're born, there's only a certain amount of time we have until we die. The question then becomes, what are you going to do with this time? — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 26, 2022

The Evolution of Tyson

“I’m not even interested in doing this stuff,” said Tyson. “If it was back when it first started, yes, and we were both fighting on the same card and both active, yeah I would do it, but it just turned bad. It didn’t turn out right.”

To find out more about Mike Tyson’s future boxing plans, click here.

More news from our partner:

Surveillance Footage Proves Lunchroom Aide Made a Black Child Eat Food Out of Cafeteria Trash, Family Sees Video with Public After Months of Asking School District

Barry Bonds And David Ortiz Tested Positive For PEDs | Why Is Ortiz The Only One To Make The Hall?

Hip-Hop Mogul Nas Partners With Google, and Others to Invest $20M In Gaming Publisher