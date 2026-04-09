‘She’s Got an Angle’: Melania’s Surprise Move to Distance Herself from the Epstein Scandal Trump Was Named In Has People Convinced She’s Plotting Her Exit

First lady Melania Trump held a surprise news conference at the White House on Thursday to finally address the rumor mill about her.

The former model from Slovenia seems to be trying to get ahead of a big fallout nearly a year after the initial release of Department of Justice files tying her and President Donald Trump to late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has claimed that he has never been friendly with Epstein; however, dozens of public pictures of the two together tell a much different story, and Melania is jumping ahead.

Melania Trump denied she was a victim of or had a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in a surprise press conference. Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Trump has also publicly stated many times that he was once friends with Epstein before they had a falling-out. Epstein was awaiting trial in New York for federal charges of sex trafficking underage girls when he was found dead in his prison cell back in 2019.

Pictures of the friends together are publicly available, as well as documentation of their correspondence with Maxwell referring to Melania as “sweet pea.” However, Mrs. Trump held a surprise news conference in the Cross Hall of the White House to claim she had “never been friends with Epstein.”

The 55-year-old marched toward the podium in a fury before she proceeded to deny having a friendship with Epstein or Maxwell. She wasted no time distancing herself from her scandalous friends.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Melania said in her signature accent. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.”

She then lined up each denial, claiming “I never been friends with Epstein,” before noting, “Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.”

“I am not Epstein’s victim,” Melania declared. “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998.”

OMG – #Melania giving a statement from the White House on how she does NOT really know Epstein?? Girl, there are tons of PHOTOS of you and Trump partying with him and hugging him. No one believes you. No one. Like stop. The fact she even feels the need to give a statement… The… pic.twitter.com/kXC5FqflOh — Ethical American (@AmericanEthical) April 9, 2026

Moving on to Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Melania claimed she never had a relationship with Maxwell, although she had a friendly email exchange with the felon that she ended by telling her to call her when she got back to New York.

She ended the email with “Love, Melania.” She also noted that Epstein had a nice interview in New York Magazine and complimented Maxwell’s picture in the piece.

“My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a tribal note,” she alleged.

Melania insisted she was not one of Epstein’s victims, but “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” author Michael Wolff claims that the billionaire told him he had been seeing Melania for a year before Trump.

She concluded her statement demanding that Congress speak with the Epstein victims in a public hearing, whom the fired Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to, before storming off.

“Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony,” Melania declared. “Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record.”

Melania Trump: The lies linking me with Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. I've never been friends with Epstein. I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. pic.twitter.com/dczhHZUBxm — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2026

Reactions to the video on social media had several users speculating that her denial out of nowhere was an indication that something was about to be revealed, and that Melania was trying to get ahead of the scandal.

“Something is about to drop,” wrote one social media user. “This is her getting ahead of it.”

“I don’t trust this. She’s got an angle of some kind,” agreed another. One user replied that she was throwing Donald under the bus, stating, “She wants him gone just as much as we do.”

“I don’t believe her for a mili second. I have no pity for her. She knew him. They weren’t lies. She has a lot of nerve,” noted one.

After a video of Wolff was shared on Threads with the claim that Melania slept with Epstein, another user wrote, “That explains the weird press conference today.”

Why the first lady decided to have the impromptu press meet is unclear, but she also claimed that she had no knowledge, nor did she participate in any of Epstein’s abuse.