‘What the Heck?!’: Houston Woman Stopped By Police, Held at Gunpoint and Arrested for Gas Station Robbery — Turns Out, She Wasn’t the Suspect

A traffic stop on a Houston realtor went viral overnight after cellphone footage posted online showed her being pulled over, held at gunpoint, and wrongfully detained for robbery in a case of mistaken identity.

Kathleen Booker posted a video on social media showing the intense moments she was stopped by several police vehicles and told to step out of her car while officers pointed guns at her.

A viral video shows a Houston woman being detained during a traffic stop, where she was held at gunpoint and mistaken for a robbery suspect. (Photos: TikTok/@thekathleenbooker)

Booker shared that her stepdaughter and young son were in the car with her at the time.

Confused by the stop and heavy police presence, Booker steps out of the car with her hands up and asks what she did. The officers only yell at her to put her hands up.

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“What the actual heck?” her stepdaughter asks in shock.

“Why am I being stopped?” Booker repeatedly asks officers.

The situation grows even tenser when officers yell at Booker to put her hands up, even though she’s been complying with their orders from the start.

Moments later, a female officer walks over and handcuffs Booker.

A couple of male officers approach the passenger side of Booker’s car and ask her stepdaughter to step outside. They also check the back seat, where they find Booker’s toddler in his car seat.

The video shows at least three police SUVs stopped behind Booker’s vehicle.

Officers briefly search Booker’s stepdaughter and ask where she and her family are coming from. Booker’s stepdaughter informs them that they had just left home.

Booker’s video garnered more than three million views and tens of thousands of reactions and comments on Instagram in less than a day.

In the caption, Booker said she was stopped because police were looking for a car connected to a gas station robbery. But why they stopped her was a mystery since she didn’t even match the suspect description. Not by a long shot.

“My vehicle ‘matched the description’ of one involved in a robbery at a gas station… but the details didn’t even line up. Different vehicle type. Different race. Different gender,” Booker wrote. “And still… I was detained.”

Given those details, it’s unclear why police stopped Booker.

She said the traffic stop left its mental and emotional toll on her.

“What happened to me while I had my stepdaughter and toddler in the car shook me. And even though I wasn’t physically harmed, the mental impact is real,” Booker said.

She continued: “I have a clean record. And if this is what I experienced… I can only imagine what others go through every single day.”

Many viewers encouraged Booker to sue the department.

“Unacceptable,” one TikTok viewer wrote.”This is so scary and weird,” another commented.

Wrongful traffic stops stemming from cases of mistaken identity or license plate reader errors have become all too common.

In 2021, a North Carolina woman who pulled into her grandmother’s driveway after going to the gym was shocked when a swarm of police cars suddenly surrounded her. They placed her under arrest for attempted murder. Turns out they mispelled the suspect’s name and entered that misspelling into a license plate reader, leading them to the wrong person.

In 2023, a viral video showed police detaining a 12-year-old boy while he was taking out the trash. Police say his clothing matched the description of a robbery suspect. It wasn’t until his father came outside to question the detainment that the police realized they had the wrong person in custody.

Last year, another traffic stop caught on camera showed deputies in upstate New York arrest an 11-year-old girl whom they mistook for a car thief. Law enforcement later released photos of the 14-year-old suspect showing that the child’s clothing matched the teen’s. Cellphone footage showed the child crying and her friends defending her during a police interrogation.