‘He Wants to Call Them Suckers’: Trump Almost Lets It Rip After Being Blindsided By Veterans’ Fight to Shut Down His Latest Vanity Project

The Donald Trump administration wants to fast-track proposed monuments and White House renovations to honor the president — but his glory won’t be allowed to overshadow the country’s patriots.

Critics and supporters alike have been buzzing about his projects like The Rose Garden Club, the expansive ballroom that will replace the East Wing, the Kennedy Center reconstruction, and Trump’s mockups for an Independence Arch, also known as the “Arc de Trump,” that would tower 250 feet above Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., throughout his second term.

President Donald Trump is on fire after learning his past with veterans and soldiers has come back to bite in the form of a lawsuit to shut down his latest vanity project. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

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The latter structure is the basis of a recently filed lawsuit by Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian. Trump appeared to have no knowledge of the matter while taking questions from reporters during the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll on April 6.

A member of the media asked Trump, “There’s a significant legal challenge to your arc. Do you think you can get that built or at least start building before you leave office?” The 79-year-old abruptly interjected, “Who’s doing the legal challenge?”

The journalist informed him that the filing was led by veterans who argue the arch would “obstruct the view shared between Arlington [National Cemetery] and the [Lincoln] memorial,” which seemed to surprise the president.

“A group of veterans?” he repeated, almost as if it were a joke. “You gotta be kidding. This was approved 100 years ago. Do you know that? Never got built. It was stopped by a thing called the Civil War.”

The plaintiffs argue that the monument would “dishonor their military and foreign service” by impeding upon the sightline, as well as “pose a hazard to air travel at nearby Reagan National Airport.” They hope that a judge will agree that the arch violates federal laws and block its construction.

Q: There's a significantly legal challenge to your arch. Do you think you can start building before you leave office?



TRUMP: Who's doing that?



Q: A group of veterans



TRUMP: A group of veterans? You gotta be kidding me pic.twitter.com/W07V0MUK6e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

Trump’s brash reaction, almost certainly implying that the defendants are a non-factor, wasn’t a surprise but stood out as yet another indication of Trump’s lack of compassion and consideration for others, especially those who perished serving the country.

An X user quipped, “Eye-roll at the word ‘veterans’ while sending troops to their death? Nice. The man is truly deranged.” Trump has the U.S. engulfed in a war with Iran, which to date has resulted in double-digit deaths of American soldiers in a little over a month.

One viewer remarked, “He literally cannot comprehend that someone else’s perspective could ever be relevant. Nothing—NOTHING—is sacred if it stands in the way of him getting what he wants.”

Someone else wrote, “The reporters just needs to keep telling him this stuff. Bc it’s painfully obvious his inner circle is telling him only what he wants to hear.” A similar response theorized that “he is being lied to and kept from the truth. He will be the fall guy. He is almost 80.”

Recent Cabinet shakeups, such as the removal of Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi, have sparked speculation about the stability of Trump’s administration. Among the speculations is that the women’s firing have incited internal fears of retribution. The administration has not commented on the claims.

Pam Bondi knew she might be on her way out the door after Trump fired Kristi Noem.



But she never expected for it to be so fast and so cold.



She thought she could save her position and at least have a graceful exit.



Instead, Trump fired her via social media.



Bondi didn't make… pic.twitter.com/TO6LIEBZ9h — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) April 3, 2026

A fourth person recalled that “for years he’s been going on about the wind turbines ‘spoiling his precious view ‘ on his golf course in Scotland. Hypocrite.” On X, a user was convinced that Trump managed to master something he rarely exhibits: controlled speech. They commented, “He wants to call them suckers & losers so bad.”

According to a 2020 article from The Atlantic, Trump previously called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers” during his presidency. He refused to visit a military cemetery, citing concern for his hair and questioning the importance of honoring fallen soldiers, calling them “losers” and labeling the 1,800 marines killed at Belleau Wood “suckers,” according to four people familiar with the discussions.

The arch, like many other proposed alterations in the Capital, was framed by the administration as a “visual reminder of the noble sacrifices” while celebrating America’s 250th birthday this summer. Skeptics call it a self-serving vanity project.

Despite previously saying it would be privately funded, a new report shows his administration is now seeking about $15 million in taxpayer money to help pay for it.