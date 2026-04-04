‘She Thinks I’m Stupid’: White Influencer Gets Caught Using a Black Woman’s Body — Then Her Explanation Cracks and Her ‘Sorry’ Hits a Nerve

A white influencer quietly posted doctored tennis photos as if they were her own, seemingly confident it would go unnoticed — until the Black creator behind the original images spotted it, setting off a chain reaction that quickly spiraled in front of everyone.

Content creator Lauren Blake Boultier almost got away with hijacking beauty influencer Tatiana Elizabeth’s viral photos from the 2024 US Open tennis tournament, where she was a guest of Serena Williams, in a recent post.

Fashion influencer Tatiana Elizabeth blasts content creator Lauren Blake Boultier, who was using AI to place her face on a Black woman’s body in a viral stolen photo. (Images courtesy of Tatianaelizabethh/Instagram and Laurenblakeee/Instagram.)

Boultier hoped that no one would catch on to the doctored images she stole from a Black woman that falsely depicted her attending matches in March, but the algorithm exposed her.

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Elizabeth blasted the fraudulent activity to her TikTok followers, explaining that she stumbled upon the dupe of “someone who castrated me and decided to use my image and my environment” while scrolling Instagram on March 30.

She used side-by-side pictures of both her and Boultier’s images, highlighting, “This is a real person who used AI to put her head on my body. She geotagged MIAMI… When my photo was taken at the US open two years ago.”

“I’m just — I’m a little perplexed. I just wanna know what was the reason? Has social media gotten to our heads so much that we are completely disregarding couth? … She’s probably embarrassed, which she should be,” said Elizabeth in the video, noting that she had not received a response from the influencer.

“This is creepy beyond reason,” A facommented, Soon after Boultier sent a DM assuring Elizabeth the controversy would be addressed but that she was dealing with “a lot of moving parts.”

A lengthier explanation buried her apology under statements like “I got hit with the most hateful things I’ve ever had said to me and my family and honestly I had to take a step back.”

She continued, “I actually hadn’t even seen the original whatsoever but my team and I been experimenting with AI tools for my content workflow and this was a huge wake up call for me. You don’t deserve this… I feel awful about it.”

The disgraced creator also admitted to seeking counsel from a PR firm but felt their prepared statements “sounded disingenuous.” Reaching out to Elizabeth directly was an attempt to “take accountability and apologize.”

One of Elizabeth’s followers wondered, “Why the message tryna make it seem like she’s blaming you in a away?” Others asked, “She apologized what else do you want?” seemingly arguing there was no need to publicize the private message.

Boultier’s second message convinced Elizabeth she was “dealing with someone who just doesn’t truly understand the weight of what she did and doesn’t care. She’s trying to shift blame onto her ‘team,’ and she’s trying to shift blame onto an ‘AI service.’”

The follow-up reiterated Boultier’s use of AI, stating, “In that process, an image was generated that was pretty much identical. I posted it without properly verifying it against the original which I had not even seen… I should have checked, and I didn’t.”

Elizabeth vented, “I don’t know if she thinks I’m stupid, dumb, or blind; however, I know that to use AI, you need a prompt… I’ve tried to give her so much grace. It was never my intention to bash this girl…now it’s become a bigger problem… As a Black woman, I have had to work so hard to be in some of the rooms that I’ve been in.”

Boultier depicted herself as a victim in her “sad” public apology, blaming a “third-party AI content agency.” She says the issue was brought to her attention, acknowledging it utilized “the work and likeness of a Black creator in a way that is entirely inconsistent with my values.” She also disabled comments on the IG upload.

Furthermore, Boultier wrote, “The post was removed and I have spoken with the creator privately to apologize. I will have more oversight with my agency to ensure my content is handled with the integrity and respect it deserves moving forward.” A TikTok user called out her initial response to the matter by writing, “She deleted my comment and limited ALL comments.”

A consensus among social media users was that “She knew. She just didn’t expect to get caught” and that the mishap was “literally cosplay of a Black woman.” The comment section of Elizabeth’s original photo is now flooded with people declaring her the “blueprint.”