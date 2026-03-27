‘She Was the One Who Was Provoked’: Charge Dropped Against White Woman Who Repeatedly Called Black Child the N-Word on a Playground

Charges have been amended against the Minnesota woman who drew nationwide attention last year for repeatedly calling an autistic Black child a racial slur on a playground.

Shiloh Hendrix, 37, is set to stand trial in June to answer to the disorderly conduct charges she faces for the April 2025 incident.

Video screenshots show a woman amid a racist outburst at a Minnesota park. (Photos: X/@iamalmostlegend)

Cellphone footage that received millions of views online captured the moments Hendrix brazenly called a little Black boy the N-word multiple times. Hendrix remained unapologetic even after being confronted by a bystander who saw the encounter unfold.

What furthered controversy was the online fundraiser Hendrix launched on GiveSendGo, which raised well over $800,000.

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On the website, Hendrix alleged the Black child stole from her 18-month-old’s diaper bag, so she “called the kid out for what he was.” She also claimed that the negative attention the incident drew jeopardized her family’s safety and well-being and asked for funds to relocate. GiveSendGo drew immense backlash for allowing the fundraiser to remain on its site.

In August 2025, Hendrix was charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, but the third was dropped this month, KTTC reported.

Hendrix’s attorney, Brian Karalus, filed a motion earlier this month arguing that the charges violate Hendrix’s First Amendment rights under the United States and Minnesota Constitutions.

Karalus wants all the charges dropped, contending that the offensive language Hendrix used did not incite violence. He believes the case won’t go to trial.

“Does it cause anger, alarm, resentment? Of course it does. But that’s not enough,” Karalus said. “If she used different language that was equally as offensive but not a racial slur, they wouldn’t be prosecuting her.”

When asked if his client is racist, Karalus replied, “No, I don’t believe so.”

He also said he is unsure whether Hendrix understands the offensive weight and historical context the racial slur carries. He argued that her actions were reactionary after she saw she was being filmed.

“If anything, she was the one who was provoked. Not once, but twice,” Karalus argued. “I think most people find it creepy; they find it to be an invasion of privacy.”

Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage dismissed Karalus’ arguments as irrelevant and said there is enough probable cause to charge Hendrix.

Hendrix’s trial was originally supposed to start in April, but was pushed back to June 15.

The Rochester NAACP fiercely condemned the incident last year and demanded Hendrix be charged. It launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for the family of the boy who was the target of Hendrix’s racial abuse.

“The Rochester Branch of the NAACP is outraged and deeply disturbed by a racist hate incident. Let us be clear: this was not simply offensive behavior—it was an intentional racist, threatening, hateful and verbal attack against a child, and it must be treated as such,” the NAACP chapter wrote on GoFundMe.

Atlanta Black Star has reached out to the Rochester NAACP for comment on the recent developments in Hendrix’s case.