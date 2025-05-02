‘Absolutely Disgusting!’: Belligerent White Woman Caught on Camera Calling Little Black Boy the N-Word on Minnesota Playground, Double Downs When Witness Confronts Her

A video that’s being heavily circulated online and sparking outrage shows a white woman on a playground calling a young Black boy and an adult the N-word multiple times.

According to the Minnesota Star-Tribune, the video was taken at the Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester. It shows a man confronting a woman carrying a young boy after he hears her call a Black child a racial slur.

Video screenshots show a woman amid a racist outburst at a Minnesota park. (Photos: X/@iamalmostlegend)

After the woman confirms she used the slur, she tells the man recording the video that it’s none of his business, then flips him the middle finger and proceeds to repeat the slur multiple times.

“F you n—,” she tells the man in the video. “N—! N—! N—!”

Rochester, MN: Woman holding her child calls an autistic Black child the N-word, as well as the man who records her. pic.twitter.com/K167J2KObb — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) April 30, 2025

As the man presses her about why she would call a child a racial slur, she explains that the child took her kid’s belongings.

“So that gives you the right to call that child, a 5-year-old, the N-word?” the man asks.

“If that’s what he’s gonna act like,” she responds.

As the footage started spreading on social media, it caught the attention of internet sleuth Michael McWhorter, also known as @tizzyent on social media, who is known for exposing members of the public caught on camera committing acts of misconduct and discrimination.

According to McWhorter, the man recording the video knows the young boy targeted by the woman and says his children often play with the child. The witness alleged in a separate video that the boy has autism. McWhorter said that after he stopped recording, the woman reportedly hurled more slurs and then told him and his wife they should leave the country.

These reports have not been independently verified by Atlanta Black Star.

The woman’s shameless behavior drew outrage and disgust from thousands of people online, many of whom demanded that the woman be publicly identified and fired from her job.

“You have to be a different type of cruel to do this to kids/in front of kids….this is sick,” one Reddit user commented.

“Absolutely disgusting and she’s a mom!” an Instagram user wrote.

The president of the NAACP Rochester Branch has urged community members to reach out to the organization if they know the identity of the woman in the video or the family of the impacted child.

“This is deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” local NAACP President Walé Elegbede wrote in a Facebook post. “We are here to ensure that this gets addressed properly.”