‘Super Satisfying to Watch’: White Man Has to be Carried Out of Restaurant After Throwing Menu at Black Female Bartender in Race-fueled Tantrum

A wild video shows a belligerent white man being carried out of a restaurant’s bar like a “sack of potatoes” by a group of Black men after an alleged race-fueled tantrum.

As one commenter on X put it, “welp, another episode of FAFO.”

A video screenshot shows a man being belligerent at a bar. (Photo: Instagram/Almoney)

Restaurant-goers were enjoying their meals when events suddenly took a weird turn. An older white man sidled up to the counter at a restaurant’s bar and started heckling the bartenders, one of whom was Black.

The events leading up to the confrontation weren’t shown in the footage, but we see him flipping the bird and using foul language. The caption from the X account Suzie Rizzo, where the now-viral video was posted on March 26, alleged the man “made racist and degrading comments.”

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He was then seen tossing an empty beer glass behind the bar, causing the glass to shatter inches from an employee. After challenging one bartender to a fight, he appeared to hurl a menu at a Black female employee, who simply was not having it that day.

A MAGA got his butt dragged out of this bar after he had already made racist & degrading comments to the bar staff while flipping them off.Then he decides to start throwing glasses at them & menus & that’s when they said he’ll no & threw some back & a group of men threw him out. pic.twitter.com/EQztfwg3ab — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 26, 2026

She chucked a plate at the man, which narrowly missed his head and shattered on the floor. He tried to fight back by grabbing a plate of food from a Black diner mid-meal, but in a dramatic move straight out of an action movie, the female bartender aimed a bottle directly at his plate, destroying it in his hands.

The move didn’t go unnoticed by viewers: “Good aim by the gal behind the bar. Super satisfying to watch.”

Just as people braced for an all-out plate-smashing brawl, four tall Black men stepped in and restrained the man.

Two of the men teamed up—grabbing his arms and legs—and hauled the heckler out of the bar in a dead-weight carry, whisking him past more than a few shocked patrons and straight out the door.

“The group of brothas were like, ‘F*ck no, not on our watch…’ and carried him out like a sack of old, stinking potatoes,” quipped one person on X.

One commenter noted: “It’s amazing how he wanted to taunt and throw sh*t at the woman but had no resistance once those dudes grabbed him.”

“Grabbing a man’s plate to use as a weapon while he’s still eating is the epitome of audacity, perceived privilege, and entitlement. Wft???” read a third comment.

Luckily, things did not escalate further, and most people thought the video was quite funny and very “satisfying” to watch.

As one exclaimed in all caps, “Standing ovation for the bar patrons!”