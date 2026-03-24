‘Let Me Look at You’: Trump Appears Caught Off Guard Learning DHS Pick Markwayne Mullin Is Native American After Years of Mocking Elizabeth Warren as ‘Pocahontas’

President Donald Trump appeared surprised on Tuesday after learning that his new pick to head the Department of Homeland Security is of Native American descent.

Trump made the realization while reading the opening notes for the swearing-in ceremony for former U.S. Sen.Markwayne Mullin, who replaced Kristi Noem, after her March 5 firing.

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base on February 13, 2026, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Before taking on the new role, Mullin was the only Native American in the Senate. The Senate has had just four Native American members in its history, far fewer than the dozens who have served in the House.

Trump was so shocked by the news of Mullin’s ethnic background that he did a double-take.

“As the only Native American–– I didn’t know that. Let me look at you. I think that’s alright,” Trump concludes.

Trump’s surprise remark lands against a longer track record of rhetoric that has repeatedly drawn backlash from Native American leaders and advocacy groups.

Over the years, he has been widely criticized for using the nickname “Pocahontas” to mock political opponents, invoking historically traumatic sites like Wounded Knee in political jabs, and previously questioning the authenticity of some Native identities during disputes tied to tribal gaming.

Back in 2016, Trump first began mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her past claims of Native ancestry during his presidential campaign, repeatedly labeling her “Pocahontas” at rallies and on social media.

What started as a political jab quickly escalated into a defining line of attack he returned to for years, drawing condemnation from Native American groups who said he was trivializing a real historical figure and using Indigenous identity as a punchline.