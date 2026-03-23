‘She Betrayed Trump’: Trump Once Had Her Back — Now This Former Beauty Queen Says She Was Fired from The White House After Refusing to Protect His Reputation

Donald Trump once stood firmly behind a young beauty queen when her answer about marriage ignited a national culture war. Years later, that same woman says the president she once trusted has turned his back on her — and she’s not staying quiet about it.

For years, Carrie Prejean Boller believed she knew where she stood with Trump. The former Miss California rocketed into the political spotlight in 2009 following a comment she made during the Miss USA pageant that triggered a media frenzy, as her crown was stripped.

Trump, who owned the pageant at the time, publicly defended Prejean Boller’s right to speak freely and allowed her to keep the title. Now their relationship has taken a stunning turn.

U.S. President Donald Trump and a former Beauty Queen he once saved are currently at odds after she was fired. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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The 38-year-old former pageant winner was abruptly removed from the White House Religious Liberty Commission after clashing with witnesses during a February hearing.

In a March 9 interview with Tucker Carlson, Prejean Boller explained that her firing came after a call from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who chairs the commission — and Trump’s spiritual leader, Paula White, who informed her there had been meetings about her social media posts.

She claimed the call was to remind her that her first job is “to protect the president and his reputation,” which they claimed she failed to do.

“‘Patrick said, ‘You’ve been saying things that are not aligned with the president, not in alignment with Paula White and some of the members on this commission. And that’s what I knew: this commission was a fraud. It was not about religious freedom.”

It was that very moment where Prejean Boller learned their motto, “You better push our agenda, or you’re off.”

Carrie Prejean was friends with Trump & his kids for 20 years. But he kicked her off his "Religious Freedom Commission" because Paula White & Dan Patrick didn't like her position on Gaza.



She says Paula White is a fraud & the commission is a joke.pic.twitter.com/r54pAeOZlB — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) March 14, 2026

She pushed back when asked to limit her Gaza posts or have approval to post from White, who told her, “‘I’m the expert in that. I just got back from there, and there’s no kids starving there. It’s all fake, Carrie. It’s all pretend.”

In an open letter to the president, Prejean Boller accused Trump of turning his back on the very principles — and people — he once defended.

“I have not changed one bit since the day you stood beside me in 2009,” she wrote. “That is why it is so shocking to now be removed from the Religious Liberty Commission — an advisory group the president formed last year — for doing the very same thing you once defended.”

The controversy stems from the commission’s tense Feb. 9 hearing in the United States following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. During the session, Prejean Boller challenged several witnesses, questioned criticism of Israel, and defended her friends and controversial figures such as Candace Owens.

Her remarks drew boos from parts of the audience and sharp pushback from fellow commissioners. Soon after, Patrick announced she had been removed for “hijacking” the hearing to advance her own agenda.

But Prejean Boller insists the punishment proves something bigger: that Trump, in her view, has abandoned the “America First” movement she once championed for him.

🚨President Trump officially removes me from the Religious Liberty Commission for exercising my Religious Liberty.



The only Catholic woman who opposes Zionism was removed as a prelude to the Iran war.



This is the email I received from the White House informing me that my… pic.twitter.com/Fk2IOgqsEz — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) March 12, 2026

“The MAGA I knew would never allow American troops to die for a foreign government,” she wrote, referring to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has already claimed the lives of several U.S. service members.

Prejean Boller responded to claims that she had hijacked the hearing by insisting that she had asked legitimate questions about whether Israel was beyond criticism.

“Today, I struggle to recognize the movement you started. It appears to have been hijacked by a foreign government and religious zealots attempting to fulfill their heretical end times fantasy.’

The devout Christian later added, “America’s sons and daughters are being sent to the Middle East to be sacrificed at the altar of heresy and false prophecy.”

The fallout quickly spilled onto social media and comment sections, where Daily Mail readers were particularly blunt in debating whether the episode revealed something deeper about Trump’s relationships with his allies.

“Of course, Trump dumped you … he dumps everyone. There is NO loyalty as far as he is concerned, when are people going to understand that,” one wrote.

Another added, “She betrayed Trump….good riddance.” A third commenter said, “Another beauty queen, learns the hard lesson of SHELF LIFE.”

Those criticisms echo a broader pattern that critics have pointed to for years: Trump’s tendency to part ways with once-trusted allies when they become inconvenient.

Even some of his most loyal supporters have felt the shift. Former advisers, campaign surrogates, and political allies have cycled through Trump’s orbit over the years — often leaving as critics after falling out of favor.

Just weeks earlier, the president sent fundraising emails to supporters asking them to prove their devotion ahead of Valentine’s Day. The messages included a heart-themed image and asked recipients to confirm their affection for him by participating in an online poll — which redirected to a donation page.

“I hope you still love me,” one email read, urging supporters to respond before the holiday.

For some observers, the contrast was striking: a former ally claiming betrayal at the same time Trump was appealing directly to supporters for both emotional affirmation and financial backing.

Prejean Boller closed her letter with an unexpectedly spiritual note, saying she would continue praying for the president. Whether Trump responds publicly remains unclear.

But for the former beauty queen who once stood beside him at the center of a cultural firestorm, the message now feels painfully clear: loyalty, she says, only seems to last until it doesn’t.