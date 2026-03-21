‘Why Is She Not In Jail?’: 9-Year-Old Boy Says Substitute Teacher Told Classmates to Attack Him, Leaving Him with Black Eye and Concussion

A Detroit fourth-grader says a substitute teacher ordered his classmates to attack and “handle” him, leaving him with multiple injuries, including a black eye, scars to his face, and a concussion.

C’Antae Fleming, a 9-year-old boy who attends Robert Burns Elementary-Middle School, said the attack happened on March 6 when his substitute teacher got fed up with him after telling him to remain in his seat and stay away from the computers.

C’Antae Fleming, a fourth-grader, said his substitute teacher ordered his classmates to attack him for because he allegedly didn’t follow her instructions. (Photos: Screenshots/WXYZ)

“That’s when she just like, trying to tell the kids to handle me, like try to push me to my desk. That’s what they were telling me to do and she said if I get up one more time, she’s gonna get the kids to jump me,” C’Antae told WXYZ.

The young elementary schooler depicted a brutal scene, saying the other students not only restrained him, but strangled him as well.

“And then the kids were choking me until my face was red,” C’Antae said.

C’Antae’s mother said she didn’t learn about the attack until later that afternoon when a school bus dropped off the fourth grader and his brother Chase at home. Warfield said she found the report especially alarming since her son has suffered seizures in the past.

“My son said someone had pinned him down, banged his head on the table, and pulling and punching him. And he said that was all been done 9 o’clock to 10:30 a.m. That’s first hour,” C’Antae’s mother, Jay’Shelle Warfield, said. “I didn’t understand why I didn’t get a phone call, why no one on the emergency contact list was contacted. It’s just a safety hazard. He has seizures.”

She said she even heard from another parent about the attack.

“My old neighbor called me, and her children just started there two weeks ago, and she said her children came home and told her ‘mama, a little boy got punched by a teacher today and there kids were holding him and pinning him down,'” Warfield explained. “And she didn’t know it was my son.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said the substitute teacher has been removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave as district officials investigate the incident.

Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) became aware of an incident involving a substitute teacher who allegedly engaged in misconduct after school hours. The individual has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to accept substitute assignments in any DPSCD school while the matter is under investigation. We take matters involving student safety extremely seriously. A thorough investigation is underway, and any findings will be referred to law enforcement.”

Warfield wants the sub jailed for her actions.

“Why is she not in jail? Why is she not charged immediately?” Warfield asked. “My son could have went to school and not come home. He has seizures. That’s serious.”

Warfield believes school administrators aren’t taking these types of incidents seriously, saying they will suspend teachers or students for wrongdoing, but will bring them back later, raising the likelihood of repeat offenses.

The mother said she has kept C’Antae home since the incident and plans to enroll him in a different school.

“This right here is unacceptable,” Warfield said, pointing to her son’s face.