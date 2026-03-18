‘Ew, You Had Colored Professors?’: Florida GOP Student Leaders Caught in Racist Group Chat Where the N-Word Appeared 400+ Times — and the Violent Messages Leaking Out Are Turning Stomachs

Florida’s flagship university announced that it is disbanding a student Republican group after its student leader was caught performing a Nazi salute. This comes only a week after another Florida college started investigating a racist group chat that involved several students belonging to its campus Republican chapters.

The University of Florida released a statement on March 14 confirming the deactivation of a student chapter of the Florida Federation of College Republicans (FFCR). The FFCR ordered the disbanding of the University of Florida College Republicans (UCFR) due to “a pattern of conduct that violated its rules and values, including a recent antisemitic gesture.”

Florida International University Provost Elizabeth Béjar speaks during an on-campus event. (Photo: X/@claireheddles)

The group’s removal from campus happened only a couple of days after a photo started circulating on X that showed a screenshot of two students performing a Nazi salute in a gaming chatroom. One of those students was reportedly a UCFR leader.

The university confirmed that the student group would be deactivated while the state FFCR “looks to reorganize and pursue reinstatement under new student leadership.”

Only days after the chapter was demobilized, its members filed a lawsuit against the university’s president, seeking a judge’s order to halt the group’s deactivation on free speech grounds.

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“The University of Florida punitively deactivated and shut down the UFCR, in response to alleged viewpoints expressed by a member of UFCR, and in an effort to silence the club and chill its future speech,” the group wrote in its lawsuit, per The Associated Press.

The complaint also alleges that the university deactivated the group without sufficient notice and did not allow them to confer with campus officials to tell their side of the story.

This is the second instance of bigoted student conduct that’s been investigated by a Florida university this month.

Just last week, Florida International University (FIU) in Miami launched an investigation after learning that several conservative students were involved in a lengthy racist and anti-semitic group chat on WhatsApp.

The Miami Herald reported that the chat included FIU’s Turning Point USA chapter president and the former recruitment chair for the campus’s College Republicans chapter. It was reportedly started in September 2025 by the secretary of the Miami-Dade County Republican Party, who is also a student at FIU’s College of Law.

Members of the chat traded several messages that included homophobic, anti-semitic, sexist and racist remarks. The N-word was used more than 400 times in disturbing variations.

“Crucify filthy blacks. Defecate in a n—r’s food. Launch n—rs into the sun. Stir fry n—rs in a wok. Toss n—rs in active volcanoes. Urinate into a n—rs gas tank. Judo throw n—rs into a wood chipper. Twist n—rs heads off,” read some of the chilling message content.

Part of the racist chat by young Republicans at Florida International University. We recorded it yesterday at the Black History Learning Tree. Sorry for the sick language but then they are Republicans. #repostblackhistory pic.twitter.com/UpJGQV7EqT — Dr. Marvin Dunn (@MarvinDunn4) March 17, 2026

The College Republicans’ former recruitment chair, Daniel Gonzalez, stated in one message that he called Black people “coloreds” because “I was told we cant say black anymore.”

“Ew you had colored professors?!” Gonzalez wrote in one message. “I reguse [sic] to be indoctrinated by the coloreds.”

In another text, Gonzalez wrote, “Avoid the coloreds like the plague.”

In a statement, Florida International University called the chat “abhorrent and extremely disturbing,” and said it violated the institution’s non-discrimination regulations and Student Code of Conduct.

“The potential and implicated Student Code of Conduct charges we are pursuing include harassment, engaging in threats, and interfering with the rights of others, which carry consequences that may lead to suspension or expulsion from the university,” the statement reads.

A chat member who is not affiliated with FIU yet tried to launch a pro-life chapter on campus has also been trespassed from campus.

FIU officials did not release how many of its students were involved in the chat or what exact disciplinary measures they will face.