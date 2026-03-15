‘Going to Kill You!’: Karen Threatens Two Black Children Over Filming TikTok Video in Park, Then She Reportedly Loses Her Job, But Furious Mom Says That’s Not Enough

A troubled white woman in Texas was captured on video threatening to shoot a Black mother and two 12-year-old girls after calling them a racial slur.

The mother, a singer who goes by the name Victorya online, said in a TikTok comment that when she called the police, “they did nothing.” Furious, she is taking matters into her own hands and raising money to bring a civil lawsuit.

Video screenshots women who unleashed a verbal attack on children at a park. (Photos: TikTok/everythingvictorya)



Since the March 10 video went viral, the woman, Ashton Best, reportedly lost her job with a local moving company, which publicly condemned the behavior as “unacceptable.”

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Best made the chilling statement, “I’m going to f*cking kill you,” at a public park adjacent to her home within The Star, an upscale housing community in Frisco. According to Victorya’s Instagram post, her pre-teen daughter and a friend had been filming TikTok videos when Best confronted them.

“A woman who lives nearby came over angry because they had their cameras out near the park behind her yard. The girls told her it’s a public park and they’re allowed to record,” she wrote. “That’s when things turned ugly. She began screaming “n****r b-tch” at two 12-year-old girls. Repeatedly.”

After receiving a tearful phone call from her daughter, Victorya rushed to the park with her 3-year-old in her arms to ensure the girls’ safety and bring them home.



“When we arrived, the woman turned on us, yelling ‘N-word, N-word lovers,’ telling my kids they don’t have fathers and that we can’t afford to live here.”

Video of the disturbing display is making the rounds on social media, amassing hundreds of thousands of views. In the clip, Best is shown arguing with the group, screaming slurs, and attempting to lure one of the girls onto her property while gesturing as if she had a gun under her sweatpants. Best, who is white, defended herself by claiming the girls called her the N-word first.

At another point in the video, she asked, “You don’t think I got a gun in here?” indicating her hand was tucked inside her sweatpants. “’Cause I do.”

“I’ll f*cking kill you, and I will kill you,” she snapped, pointing to the mom and the girls, who were out of the frame. “And your kids are out here because they don’t have a f-cking father.”

In another bizarre move, she challenged the mother and children to come back later that night with guns. “Get the f*ck out of my face, all of y’all. If you want to shoot up my house tonight, do it. I’m not f-cking scared, b*tch.”

As the video gained online views, word spread to Best’s employer, All My Sons Moving & Storage, which responded to Victorya on LinkedIn, stating that Best had been “terminated, effective immediately.” The shaken mother shared a screenshot of the company’s response, which stated they “maintain a zero-tolerance policy for racism, discrimination, or hate speech.”

It continued: “This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect our company’s values.”

Viewers applauded the company, but were shocked that the responding officers did not make an arrest. Victorya wrote on Instagram that “despite watching the footage, nothing meaningful was done.”

“Two little girls should be able to play in a public park at their own apartment community without being called racial slurs or threatened with a gun.”