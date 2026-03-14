‘Coward!’: Trump Fumes at Reporter for Basic Question, But She Corners Him, Flips His Go-To Power Move on Him — Then He Completely Unravels When She Refuses to Back Down

President Donald Trump is like a dog with a bone when he feels he’s been wronged. He’s known for lashing out against political enemies, women, and immigrants, with a list of grievances that goes on and on, but nothing compares to his obsession with losing the 2020 presidential election.

He continues to claim ad nauseam that the election was “stolen” from him.

U.S. President Donald Trump gaggles with reporters while aboard Air Force One on February 6, 2026, en route to Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Trump’s efforts at hanging on to the presidency in 2020 is epic and well documented and still knows no bounds, from instigating a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to prevent former President Joe Biden’s certification as the rightfully elected commander in chief, to his claims of fraud, which were repeatedly denied by the courts, including the Supreme Court, to his groveling before Georgia state officials, begging for more than 11,000 votes.

Trump even convinced his henchmen in swing states to create a false slate of Electoral College electors to try to steal the election himself. Nothing worked, but he’s not finished trying.

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Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told news outlets on Wednesday, March 11, that the Department of Homeland Security’s investigation unit has opened a probe into the state’s 2020 election outcome, according to ABC News.

As Trump was heading to his Marine One helicopter the same day, reporters yelled questions, including one from PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers.

“Sir, in Arizona, why did the FBI seize election records in that state?” Landers asked

“Well, they probably thought the election was rigged, right?” an increasingly angry Trump responded.

But Landers wouldn’t let it go. “It wasn’t rigged, though,” she told him to his face.

“Oh really, who told you? How do you know? How do you know?” a furious Trump lashed out, but Lander persisted.

BREAKING: Trump melts down when his "rigged election" lies are debunked to his face, snapping “You’re a rotten reporter” after she shows receipts.



That's how it's done.pic.twitter.com/xFprvc6Vy7 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 11, 2026

“Your own attorney general in 2020 said that there was not measurable voter fraud to change the outcome of the election,” she pushed back.

“You don’t think it was rigged. I think it was rigged,” an enraged Trump whined.

“Sir, where’s the evidence of that?” Landers persisted, refusing to back down as Trump glared at her.

“You say it wasn’t rigged, you’re a rotten reporter,” Trump yelled.

“Where’s the evidence of that?” she yelled back.

Social media went into frenzy mode after the back-and-forth, calling out Trump over his unpresidential behavior and scolding him over his treatment of reporters.

“Everyone who calls him out on his sh-t, is a ‘rotten reporter’ Especially if they are women. He thinks that bullying women in public makes him look tough. It couldn’t be further from the truth,” an X user pointed out.

Trump is known for calling reporters, especially women, names when he doesn’t like a question. To name a few, he told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, “Quiet, piggy,” last November. He called New York Times reporter Katie Rogers a “third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

And CNN’s Kaitlan Collins has borne the brunt of Trump’s rage plenty of times. He’s called her “stupid and nasty” in social media posts and to her face.

Another X user remarked on something else that seems to be a constant and begged for the press to stand up to Trump more often.

“Anyone ever notice Donald ALWAYS Has someone from his admin with him at all times when Confronting the Media? The other one? His vocabulary- always: ‘We’…?? “ You’re a rotten reporter lol These reporters gotta get with it- put some pressure on.. PLEASE!! He can’t fire you.”

“He is such a coward. He can’t answer intelligently, so he has to do what any dumb-ss bully does: insult. Trump is the dumbest f—ing president in history,” one Threads user wrote.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mayes said she was “happy” to hand over Arizona’s election results because she considers Trump’s investigation “unserious,” according to KTAR.

Trump’s moves in Arizona repeat the same pattern in Fulton County, Georgia, where, in a highly irregular move in January, the FBI also seized voting records from the 2020 election. Officials are trying to get the files back, telling a judge the agency did not have “even the faintest possibility of probable cause,” ABC reported.