‘Why Didn’t He Salute the Black Man?’: Pete Hegseth Has Awkward Exchange with Air Force Chief and Instantly Gets Roasted By the Internet

Nearly two weeks into Operation Epic Fury, the name given to Donald Trump’s war in Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insists U.S. strikes are still hitting hard on Tehran.

Hegseth made the remarks during a recent CENTCOM event, where he described Iranian forces as “desperate and scrambling.” The conflict has already killed at least 1,200 people since the strikes began.

But instead of focusing on the update, critics online are dragging Hegseth for what they deem a disrespectful move that left viewers outraged, given his history of reiterating his boss’s behavior.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fails to salute a Black Air Force noncommissioned Officer. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

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Commander Admiral Brad Cooper greeted Hegseth at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, as he got off the plane with a salute and a handshake, and several Air Force members in tow with him.

He was also greeted by Fleet Master Chief Lateef N. Compton, Chief Petty Officer Jason “Tennessee” Ford, and another Air Force member whose identity is unknown.

Cameras captured the Defense Secretary saluted the unidentified service member, as well as Commander Admiral Cooper, but he failed to salute Master Chief Compton, who is Black, and Master Chief Ford, who is white.

However, it wasn’t immediately obvious in a video of the meeting that the men’s ranks didn’t require a salute before it made the rounds on social media, and it looks like Hegseth deliberately didn’t salute Master Chief Compton.

The video was shared with the caption, “Why didn’t he salute the Black man?”

Reactions were swift on social media as folks answered the question of why Hegseth didn’t respectfully salute the master chief, given that he was a former major in the U.S. Army National Guard.

“We all kinda have a good idea why,” added another. “Noticed he didn’t salute the black officer,” wrote a user on Threads.

A third suggested, “Because he refused to acknowledge a true King and a guy who is superior to him.”

One user brought up Hegseth’s racist tattoos, of which he has several. Hegseth claimed his chest and right arm tattoos are related to his religion and military service, writing, “And they had the audacity to say those weren’t white nationalist tattoos.”

Another did not mince their words, bluntly telling him, “F—k him if he forgot to salute the Black Soldier! GOD is Blessing that Black Soldier regardless if he is saluted or not!! FVCK Hegseth.”

Many users noticed that Hegseth wasn’t required to salute all the airmen. “Cuz he’s not an officer, he’s enlisted, a non-commissioned officer. You only render salutes to commissioned officers,” confirmed another.

President Donald Trump has also faced backlash when it comes to his behavior around saluting soldiers or honoring fallen troops. Most recently, he appeared at a dignified transfer ceremony for fallen U.S. troops while wearing a baseball cap, which critics said broke the event’s formal protocol. The controversy grew when cameras caught a small hand gesture moments later that viewers said made the solemn moment feel even more casual. The reaction online was split, with critics calling the behavior disrespectful while supporters dismissed the outrage as overblown.

Hegseth was previously dragged for not saluting the black man, just as he continues to get dragged over a photo of him appearing wasted at a party in Nashville. He appeared to get drunk on champagne as his wife and children looked on during a New Year’s event in 2022 that was broadcast live.