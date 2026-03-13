‘He’s Scared Again…’: Trump Tries to Take Out Massie, Spirals Into a Name-Calling Tirade — Then the Congressman Fires Off One Brutal Post and the Whole Meltdown Implodes

President Donald Trump has never been known for playing nice when someone in his crosses him and members of his own party are no exception. And when Rep. Thomas Massie decided to stand his ground against the president, Trump made clear he was willing to take the fight straight into the Kentucky congressman’s backyard.

The problem for Trump is that Massie doesn’t appear remotely interested in backing down.

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) questions Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Epstein Files during a hearing before the House Committee on the Judiciary, at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on February 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

That escalating feud burst into full public view Wednesday night when Trump traveled to northern Kentucky to rally support for Massie’s primary challenger, former Navy SEAL and farmer Ed Gallrein.

Standing just miles from Massie’s political home base, Trump launched into a blistering attack on the sitting Republican congressman, unloading a string of insults and urging voters to throw him out of office.

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“Thomas Massie is a disaster for our party. He comes from a state that I won by a landslide,” Trump said in front of a crowd of hundreds of people at the Boone County warehouse.

Moments later the president escalated the attack.

“We got to get rid of this loser. This guy is bad. He’s disloyal to the Republican Party,” Trump said. Adding, “He is the worst person. His name is… What the hell? How did he ever end up in Kentucky?”

The feud had already been intensifying online before Trump even arrived in Kentucky when he took to Truth Social to deliver a lengthy tirade against the congressman.

“I predict that ‘Representative’ Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress, even worse than Crazy Liz Chaney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, and Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown under stress!). They are all misfits and losers, but Massie, who is running against a great American Patriot in the Kentucky Primary, will hopefully lose BIG. I LOVE KENTUCKY!!! President DJT”

Massie, however, didn’t try to cool the temperature. Instead, he instantly flipped the confrontation back onto Trump, throwing the very issue driving the president’s attacks directly in his face.

“I predict ‘President’ DJT will begrudgingly sign my beautiful Epstein Files Transparency Act, causing beleaguered princes and ambassadors and prime ministers and CEOs around the world to be arrested or resign in total shame. Oh wait, that already happened.”

The response referenced Massie’s role in pushing legislation that forced the Justice Department to release the Epstein files — a move that put him at odds with Trump and other Republicans.

As the Trump–Massie feud exploded, social media users quickly jumped into the fight.

One Threads user observed, “This Particular issue makes Massie Look Brilliant…”

“Awwwwww pooor baby is scared again,” Another mocked.

Others pointed to the obvious, “Crazy logic here, by wanting to hold pedophiles accountable for their crimes, that makes you ‘disloyal’ to the USA?”

Another added, “So weird that he hates Thomas Massie for insisting on the release of the Epstein files that Trump claims completely exonerated him.”

Some viewers suggested Trump’s repeated attacks might reveal more about the president than about Massie.

“Massie got two posts within a few hours. Trump must be shaking in his Florsheims!” one user joked.

And Massie has shown little sign that Trump’s threats are rattling him.

In fact, the Kentucky congressman mocked the president’s warnings during a recent appearance on the “Good for America” podcast on March 7, recalling a conversation in which Trump warned he planned to go after him politically.

“He said, ‘I’m coming at you like you’ve never seen. Never in your life before have you seen the way in which I will come at you,’” Massie said while imitating Trump’s voice.

“I’m more popular than you in Kentucky, and you know it. I’m backing your primary opponent, and you’re gonna looooooose.”

Massie later brushed off the president’s attacks during a conversation with a reporter from WLWT in Cincinnati following Trump’s rally.

“I’ve got a thick skin,” Massie said. “You know I vote with the party and with President Trump 91 percent of the time.”

But the congressman isn’t shy about repeating why he’s triggered the president’s anger.

“One of those 9 percent cases where I deviated — and I think it struck a nerve with him — was when I forced the release of the Epstein files.”

Thomas Massie just fired back at Trump’s Kentucky rally attacking him:



“I vote with President Trump 91% of the time.”



“One of those 9% cases where I deviated … was when I forced the release of the Epstein files.”



“And I think it struck a nerve with him.”



“I still like Donald… pic.twitter.com/FajmUC3RfE — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) March 13, 2026

Massie has often broken with Republican leadership since arriving in Washington in 2012.

His votes against spending measures and other major party initiatives have frequently left him isolated on Capitol Hill. Massie was one of the only Republicans to oppose Trump’s sweeping spending legislation known as the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act,” and he has also clashed with GOP leaders over foreign aid and national security funding.

His willingness to buck the party line has become so predictable that House Speaker Mike Johnson has acknowledged privately that Massie is rarely counted on for difficult votes.

The political stakes surrounding the race are growing quickly. Outside groups have already poured more than $5 million into the Kentucky primary in hopes of unseating Massie. A Super PAC tied to the Republican Jewish Coalition has spent more than $2.8 million, while the group MAGA KY has invested roughly $2.7 million backing Gallrein.

Massie’s campaign has drawn outside support as well — about $1.18 million so far — but that figure trails the money lining up against him.

For Trump, the race represents an early test of his ability to shape Republican primaries and remove lawmakers who resist his agenda, even as his own popularity is sinking. Massie is the first sitting Republican member of Congress targeted by Trump’s political operation in this election cycle.

Massie, however, insists his support remains strong among the president’s base.

“People support Trump, but they also support what he campaigned on,” Massie said in an interview with NBC News on Tuesday. “When people support me, they’re supporting the things that Donald Trump campaigned on actually getting done.”