‘Brain-Dead Moron!’: Trump Takes Repeated Swipes at Gavin Newsom — But Newsom’s Epic Clapback Flips the Whole Thing on Its Head as Trump Ends Up Humiliating Himself

President Donald Trump just can’t help himself when it comes to his political enemies.

It’s become commonplace to hear his vulgar and demeaning nicknames, duplicitous rhetoric, and accusations against political rivals, especially his archnemesis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

US President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Photos: Getty Images)

But the president seemed to spiral out of control in a series of comments and social posts targeting Newsom, who hit right back.

It started at a Trump rally on Wednesday, March 11, in Hebron, Kentucky, where the president launched a full-on attack against Newsom.

‘He’s Sweating’: Trump Thinks He’s Crushing It at His Kentucky Rally — Then the Applause Suddenly Stops Mid-Speech and the Cameras Catch Something Strange in the Background

He kicked off his rant using his juvenile moniker for the governor.

“We’re talking about Gavin Newscum,” Trump simpered, before descending into what critics call outright lies against Newsom.

“He admitted he has mental problems, that he’s not a smart person, that he has mental and mental lack of ability. He’s unable to read a speech. He can’t read and all of the other things he said,” an angry Trump lashed out, referring to Newsom’s recent book where he described suffering from dyslexia.

“He said he has a lot of mental problems, and I was attacked by a reporter that said, ‘Well, what’s wrong with that?’ I said, nothing’s wrong with it, but I don’t want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency, right? And when he admitted this, I said, ‘I think he just lost the Democrat nomination,’” Trump raved before a friendly crowd of MAGA voters.

“What do I know? … But you know when it comes to president, you got to be sharp. You got to be sharp as hell,” he proclaimed

Newsom never lets an opportunity to needle, outmaneuver, and burrow under Trump’s thin skin pass.

He quickly fired back, mocking Trump’s words and adding a few of his own.

“’I don’t want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency.’ Too late,” Newsom hilariously proclaimed in a social media post.

"I don't want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency."



Too late. https://t.co/dY0iGcIreA — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 11, 2026

The California Democrat is referring there to ongoing speculation over the president’s mental health and fitness for office.

Trump has repeatedly bragged about taking three cognitive tests last year, which he seemed to confuse with IQ tests, and which doctors generally administer to try to diagnose mental decline and early-onset dementia.

Trump fired back with a post on his Truth Social platform the following day, on Wednesday, March 11, continuing to attribute insulting put-downs to Newsom from an interview he did in Atlanta last month promoting his book “Young Man in a Hurry.”

“Gavin Newscum’s interview weeks ago was, perhaps, the most self destructive interview I’ve ever seen. In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the Presidential Nominee of the Crazy … Democrats,” Trump raged, clearly furious over Newsom’s response to his insults in Kentucky.

“He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can’t read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess!” before accusing Newsom of the very thing critics have called out about Trump and his white nationalist administration.

“On top of that, Black People are angry because he is obviously a racist,” Trump spat out in a head-scratching remark. Opponents regularly accuse Trump of racism based on what he says and does, including his dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in the federal government and his attempts at erasing decades of civil rights gains, among many other comments and behaviors.

Trump continued raging, accusing Newsom of having “a mental disorder,” even stooping so low as to say the governor “is losing his look.”

An unruffled Newsom shot back in epic fashion. “I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand.”

I spoke about my dyslexia.



I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand. pic.twitter.com/qFjsQeSJ1z — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 12, 2026

Social media pounced on Trump’s hatefulness

“We have always known that no one makes him feel threatened quite like Gavin Newsom, but get a load of this post,” media strategist and Threads user Vince D Monroe quipped in a caption above Trump’s Truth social post.

“Speaking of a cognitive mess,” Threads poster Holy Hammo stated. And yet another, “He’s always self projected when talking about others he’s jealous of.”

Another Threads user noted that Trump probably didn’t write the post, as it was correctly punctuated.

“He didn’t write that. Complete sentences, accurate use of punctuation, including the Oxford comma…no.”