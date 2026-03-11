‘Yikes!’: Vera Wang Shows Up Looking Different Than Expected — Then the Internet Starts Making Comparisons She Probably Didn’t See Coming

At 76 years old, Vera Wang never ceases to amaze fans with how she’s been able to maintain her youthful glow.

For years now, fans have been wondering what the secret recipe is and how she’s managed to keep her wrinkles subtle. She also preserves her petite figure and doesn’t mind showing off her flat and toned stomach in a crop top.

Vera Wang is nearly over exposed in dress showing off her “dangerously thin” figure. Photo: Verawang/Instagram.

But what’s also seemed to be an aid in keeping her looking young is her hair color. The fashion designer has often kept her gray hairs concealed by dying it a dark brown color. She once said the reason for this was because her gray hair don’t grow in evenly. She told the “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus” podcast that if she lets it grow out she would “look like a bad skunk.”

While she isn’t ready to go gray it looks like she wanted to give the platinum-blond look another go. At the Royal Festival Hall in London, she turned heads on Sunday, Feb. 22, while flicking it up on the red carpet for the 2026 BAFTA Awards. She wore a white ruched gown, a black blazer and had her light hair in a messy medium length middle part style.

It’s a similar but shorter look to the hairstyle she had at last year’s BAFTAs 2025 Nominees Party. There she wore a wig that was platinum blond, but that came down close to her ribcage. However, the next day, which was the actual awards, she switched it up and wore a black bob with the ends curled under.

It’s not clear if she dyed her own hair blond this year or if it is a wig, but either way it definitely caught fans’ attention and sparked confusion.

They responded to red carpet photos of her after Page Six posted pictures on Instagram.

One person who didn’t recognize her at first wrote, “And here I thought it was one of the Olsen twins!”

They are referring to Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen who, as they got older, have also developed thin bodies.

She was also confused with “This Boy’s Life” actress Ellen Barkin.

Someone said, “I thought Ellen Barkin had fallen on hard times…more so.”

Others seemed concerned about how slender she is even though she’s been thin for years.

One worried individual typed, “Oh NO please feed her before she collapses!!! Yikes!”

Another typed, “Great Outfit but she needs to eat more food, not healthy to be this thin at her age!!”

As for her methods to staying young, she shared that with E! News in last year.

“I always say to people I think I work really hard, and I think work is a great deterrent,” she said. “It just keeps you occupied mentally, physically. It keeps you engaged. So I think work is really, really important.”

She added, “I do like to work out when I can,” Vera said. “I’m a little sporadic. I have a very busy schedule, but it’s really work. Work’s what keeps me going.”

We’ll have to see which future Wang look will have the world talking next.