‘Yikes…She Looks Like a Different Person’: Emma Stone’s New Look Has Fans Zeroing In on Her Drastic Transformation in Unrecognizable Photos

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone turned heads during her visit in the French capital over the past few days to attend Paris Fashion Week.

New images of Stone have emerged online from her appearance at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show on Sept. 30. And no, it wasn’t the thought of whether she looked exquisite or tragic that people were discussing. It was the fact that she just looked … different.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Emma Stone attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

For starters, to some observers her face seemed stretched. What they deemed most noticeable in the photos was her eyes and how they appeared more narrow and longer in length. It’s possible this was the result of the way she squinted her eyes to achieve the fierce glare look while posing to get her picture taken.

In one of the images she sat posing with Lisa, who is a member of a South Korean girl group called BLACKPINK. Stone held a pouty expression that made her lips appear to be bigger than usual.

Her hair also changed. She’s grown it out some since chopping off her red tresses into a pixie earlier this year. The 36-year-old now has a short and chic bob falling inches below her nape, which was straightened and tucked behind her ears.

Some fans who seem to be familiar with different cosmetic surgery methods shared their theories on what Stone may have done to her face — if anything.

One person on the Daily Mail said, “Her charm was her natural looking face, sure have a tweak here and there, they all do, but definitely looks excessive.”

Another person wrote, “She has the eyes of a wasp now, they are too slanted and high on her face. You can see she’s had a brow lift and eye lift.”

A third typed, “Yikes, I liked her original face. Lip injections, puffy face. Clearly had something done on eyes too. Geez, when you get work done, it shouldn’t be this noticeable.”

A fourth said, “No, because she looks like a totally different person.”

“The Help” star has yet to speak on whether she went under the knife or got some poking and pulling done. But many people seem convinced that something has definitely changed.

As for her attendance at LV’s fashion show, she sat front row wearing a cream-colored knit dress and a matching sweater made by the brand.

Stone’s partnership with the French luxury fashion house began in 2017 when they announced that she was their newest ambassador.

“#LouisVuitton is delighted to announce Emma Stone as the latest ambassador for the Maison,” the caption to their Instagram post reads. “A muse and friend of Louis Vuitton Women’s Artistic Director @NicolasGhesquiere, Emma prepares to walk the red carpet for her latest movie #BattleoftheSexes in a #LVSS18 gown.”

The caption was shared under a black and white photo of Stone posing next to LV’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière.