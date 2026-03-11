‘Beyond Stupid’: Trump, 79, Attempts a Victory Lap Over Iran — Then Blurts Out One Mind-Bending Detail That Instantly Exposes He Has No Idea How Physics Works

President Donald Trump’s blusteringly boastful comments about destroying “9 Iranian Naval Ships” are called into question after a glaring error over the physics of a sinking ship.

Trump, along with Israel, launched a deadly war against Iran on Saturday, Feb. 28, without the consent of Congress or the American people and with no clearly stated objectives other than regime change and destroying Iranian military capabilities.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One while flying from Palm Beach International Airport on February 16, 2026, en route to Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)



Then on Sunday, March 1, the president claimed without proof in a post on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. sank almost a dozen Iranian ships, but it was the description of the vessels that had sharp-eyed critics zeroing in on Trump’s clear ignorance of what happens when a boat sinks.

“I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important,” Trump crowed before adding, “We are going after the rest.”

But it’s what he said next that caused an uproar.

“They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also!” he claimed.

Sunken vessels don’t float at the bottom of the sea. They are dead weight and sink straight down, ending up as wreckage on the seabed

He then went on to claim that “In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters.”

Social media exploded after Trump’s glaring gaffe about a ship that can “float at the bottom of the sea.”

“I don’t think he understands what the word float means!” Threads user Serina Finley pointed out.

Another user chimed in, posting, “omg I’m dying” with five laughing emojis.

And this spot-on comment, “Beyond stupid. 3rd graders are smarter …” says what almost everyone is thinking.

Threads user Cats on a Couch was extremely blunt.

“Floating at the bottom of the sea. Floating…. at the bottom… of the sea. FLOATING. WE HAVE THE DUMBEST MOTHERF–KER FOR A PRESIDENT I SWEAR TO GOD.”

Trump took the U.S. into a war with Iran, which has already spread to other Middle Eastern countries, even as negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear and weapons programs had continued until two days before American and Israeli forces attacked. One of Trump’s stated objectives is regime change, and a strike on the first day killed top leaders in the Islamic Republic, including its longtime leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, news outlets reported.

Critics contend not only that Trump bypassed Congress in striking Iran but also that he has never laid out clear objectives for the war or an endgame beyond telling reporters on Sunday, March 1, that he expected the military action to “last four to five weeks.”

Then, on Monday, March 2, Trump tried to clarify his reasons for taking the U.S. into a foreign war, something he railed against on the campaign trail for two years, notifying Congress under the War Powers Resolution, according to CBS News.

“Despite my Administration’s repeated efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to Iran’s malign behavior, the threat to the United States and its allies and partners became untenable,” Trump said in the letter.

He went on to write that U.S. forces struck “numerous targets within Iran,” including missile sites, maritime operations, and air defenses, among others, CBS reported.

He also claimed he ordered the attack to protect Americans both at home and in the Middle East, and allies, including Israel, and to ensure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for shipping controlled by Iran, remains open.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth laid out objectives for the U.S. military strike. “The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused: Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure and they will never have nuclear weapons.”

Trump, on Monday, while addressing the GOP at their annual retreat in Miami, also bragged again about destroying the vessels.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we just capture the ship? We could use it. Why did we sink them?’ He said, ‘It’s more fun to sink them.’ They like sinking them better,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.



So far, seven American service members have been killed and 140 injured, according to the Pentagon.

Thousands more have been killed in Iran, The Newsweek at least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran, and hundreds more have been reported dead in Lebanon, Israel, and Gulf countries.

