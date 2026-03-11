‘Why Are You Running?’: Karen ‘Glitched Out’ Trying to Escape Camera After Berating Black Shopper in Viral Video

A white woman who made a rude comment to a Black shopper at a Boston sporting goods store learned a hard lesson that will stick.

After telling the fellow shopper — who goes by Lowtek on social media — that he looked unemployed, he pulled out his phone camera and sought payback.

A woman tries to hide her face after a man attempts to film her harassing him. (Photos: l0wtek)

“Excuse me,” he said as he started filming, “you’re the one who said it looks like I need a job.”

The oblivious woman responded, “Yeah.” Then she noticed she was being filmed, and as one commenter put it, the realization must have “glitched her out.”

Flipping from calm to chaos, the woman hilariously flailed among clothing racks, shrieked in the store aisles, and made a mad dash to avoid the camera, which was ultimately unsuccessful. The March 9 video has garnered more than 4 million views and thousands of comments in just 24 hours.

“Are you mentally ill or something? Why are you running from the camera?” Lowtek asked, somewhat facetiously. “You was just talking mad sh-t to me.”

“Ahhh, get away from me!” she screamed before ducking behind merchandise and then running toward Lowtek while wildly swinging at him.

He captioned the Instagram post, “I got attacked 🤣”

In the age of viral videos, it’s tough to hold people’s attention online, but ironically, her attempt to hide from the camera did just that. Instagram users are getting a good laugh out of the 10-second clip and flooding the comments section with light-hearted teasing about her reaction.

One wrote, “LMFAOOOOOO she did a sneak attack from behind the shorts I’m dead.” Another person chimed in, “She could have dipped behind the other rack instead; she chose to wrap herself in merchandise and attack you.”

“Get away from me as she RUNS towards you,” wrote another, followed by “LMFAOOO the way she was DUCKKINNN 😂😭😭”

But a few acknowledged the potential seriousness of the situation. As one put it, “Crazy to think only 100 years ago she could’ve gotten bro deleted with half a scream. Thank God it’s 2026 and not 1926.”