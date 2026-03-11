‘Nobody Tried to Stop It’: Devastated Family Questions Why Bully from Another Neighborhood Was Allowed on School Bus to Attack Georgia Girl Who Died

A 12-year-old girl who fell into a coma after a fight with another middle schooler has died.

Jada West, who attended Mason Creek Middle School in the Atlanta suburb of Douglas County, collapsed after an off-campus fight on March 5, according to local news outlets.

Jada West, 12, died after falling into a coma following a fight with another middle schooler at a bus stop. (Photos: YouTube/WAGA)

The fight was captured on a now-viral video and shows West and another girl arguing at a bus stop before fighting in the street in front of other children.

Jada collapsed afterward and fell into a coma. She was rushed from Tanner Medical Center to the Children’s Hospital Scottish Rite, where she died on Sunday, March 8.

‘Beyond Stupid’: Trump, 79, Attempts a Victory Lap Over Iran — Then Blurts Out One Mind-Bending Detail That Instantly Exposes He Has No Idea How Physics Works



West’s parents said that Jada was new to the area and was experiencing bullying at school from two separate students. They are unsure what exactly triggered the fight.

One child who witnessed the fight saw Jada take a hard fall and lose consciousness, then ran to West’s home to tell her mother what happened.

“I got in the car and drove up there, and she was on the ground. She wasn’t breathing,” Rashunda McLendon told WAGA. “I’m so angry. We have to teach our children to love.”

Family members are demanding justice and accountability. They say the other girl involved in the fight doesn’t live in Jada’s neighborhood, and wonder why she was allowed on the school bus and let off at Jada’s stop.

“And it’s not right that this little girl and the other kids get to go to school. My niece is not here anymore. My niece was in the hospital with a tube in her throat,” Dequala McClendon told WSB-TV.

“Nobody tried to stop it. No one tried to call the police and stop it,” Jada’s mother added.

Jada’s family is still awaiting the results of her autopsy, with the official cause and manner of her death. Villa Rica Police are investigating the incident and say they will send their findings to the district attorney.

The Douglas County School District also released a statement regarding Jada’s death and said they will make counselors available to students and staff members:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be remembered by her teachers, her classmates, and all who knew her. The well-being of our students and staff is of primary importance to our school system. Any situation that results in harm to a child is one we take with the highest level of urgency. This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity. Therefore, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department. To protect the privacy of the student and her family, we are not able to share additional details at this time.”

Only weeks before Jada’s death, another 12-year-old girl in Los Angeles died after she was hit in the head by a metal water bottle while protecting her older sister from school bullies.

The child suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to undergo surgery, but died after. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.