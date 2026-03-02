‘Devastated’: Middle Schooler Dies After Protecting Sister from School Bully Who Threw Water Bottle at Her Head, Family Says

A 12-year-old girl’s death has triggered a homicide investigation in Los Angeles after she was hit in the head by a water bottle while trying to protect her sister from bullying.

Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa died on Feb. 25 following brain surgery.

Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa, 12, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage days after a metal water bottle was thrown at her head by a student at Reseda High School in Los Angeles. (Photos: GoFundMe)

Her death happened just days after another student threw the metal bottle at her head at Reseda High School, a charter school that enrolls children from grades 6-12, KTLA reported.

Her mother said that the day of the incident, a group of other students was bullying her older sister.

“At dismissal time, she was in the school hallway when a tall boy came up to her,” Chuquipa said of her older daughter, per KABC. “He was pushing her, and my daughter told him, ‘What’s your problem with me? Let’s go to the principal’s office and talk about it,’ but he ignored her.”

Khimberly intervened and tried to separate her sister from the bullies.

“My daughter goes and pulls her away, so they don’t hit her sister, and that’s when [Khimberly] gets hit in the head,” Chuquipa continued.

Khimberly was immediately taken to the emergency room, where she was treated and then discharged. But days later, she collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital again to be treated for a brain hemorrhage.

On a GoFundMe page, Khimberly’s family said the injury was “catastrophic.”

“Major blood vessels in her brain ruptured, and she was rushed to UCLA Children’s Hospital, placed in an induced coma, and underwent complex emergency brain surgery,” the page reads.

The 12-year-old died shortly after the surgery. Family members said “her heart gave out.”

“I’m devastated. I’m full of pain, thinking about how I will never see my daughter again,” Chuquipa told KNBC.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide, but has not released more details since minors are involved.

Reseda students held a demonstration outside the school to honor Khimberly.

“We’re all sad. Because she was the one who gave all the energy to us, because she was so happy. She was always happy. She was always smiling,” said Dayari Diaz, a friend of Khimberly.

She continued: “We want justice for her. The school is not doing anything.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District issued a statement saying district officials are “deeply saddened” by Khimberly’s death and are cooperating with law enforcement.

“The Los Angeles Unified School District is deeply saddened by the death of a Reseda High School student. Our thoughts and condolences are with the student’s family, friends, and the entire school community. Out of respect for the family and to protect confidentiality, we cannot share details. The District remains committed to providing support to students, staff, and families affected by this loss, including counseling services and additional resources on campus. The District takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. We are currently cooperating with law enforcement in connection with this incident.”

Khimberly’s family said the 12-year-old “brought a special light and joy into our lives,” and “loved family, music, volleyball, walks with her two beloved dogs, and had many dreams for the future.”