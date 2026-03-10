‘So Creepy’: Trump’s Celebration Dinner Sparks Confusion After Viewers Realize He’s the Only One Eating — Then the Odd Seating Arrangement Starts Raising More Eyebrows

While war rages in the Middle East and gas prices spike in America, President Donald Trump is keeping himself busy with some R&R in the sunny state of Miami after his disgraceful act.

After his disgraceful act during a ceremony for fallen service members, Trump, 79, traveled back to Florida to change the narrative about what he truly cares about.

President Donald Trump looked like a king, sitting amongst his followers at a dinner, until photo ops exposed the creepy setting. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

‘Scary …Can’t Be Real’: Trump’s Lavish Bash Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons After Fans Spot Something Unsettling About ‘All’ the Women There

On March 7, the president was seen dining with special guests at his golf club in Doral, as part of the Shield of the Americas Summit held that same day.

Representatives from countries in the Western Hemisphere gathered to hear the president’s pitch for military action.

Aside from talk of more armed conflict, Doral Mayor Christi Fraga used the summit to boast about her association with Trump by posting photos of them together, along with several other attendees.

“Closing out the Shield of the Americas Summit 2026 weekend with President Donald J. Trump. Proud to see the City of Doral serve as a place where leaders come together to strengthen partnerships across the Americas,” Fraga, 39, captioned a photo carousel on Threads.

One particular photo shows Fraga seated to Trump’s left at a long table, while another woman sits to his right and a third woman faces him from across the table — the president appearing more than comfortable at the center of a room filled with stylish company. At least eight other guests, a mix of women and men, rounded out the scene, but it was hard to miss who seemed to enjoy being surrounded by so many beautiful faces.

The table was full, but Trump was the only diner who had food in the snapshot. A giant roll appeared to sit on his plate, while everyone else had empty plates, even though there was additional bread at the table.

If Fraga’s goal was to prop up Trump’s polarizing foreign policy decisions, that effort may have backfired as her images mostly stirred up more vitriol directed at the POTUS.

“He just happened to have women in low-cut tops on either side of him? [To be honest], I thought it was Yorkshire pudding on his plate, at first glance!” one Threads user expressed about the photo of Trump’s meet-up with Fraga.

A like-minded commenter posted, “Is it creepy that he is sitting next to [two] women and then has another in front of him… no man is sitting next to him or in front… eww.” Someone replied, “Yes, it is creepy. What would we expect from him!”

As far as Trump seemingly being offered food before his fellow diners, one comment read, “They probably are required to wait until their king is served before they may begin serving themselves.”

“Look at how he has his food and drink, and everyone is smiling away. So creepy. A good host serves their guests first,” declared a Trump detractor. A more flippant post read, “Toddlers always need their dinner first [because] it takes them longer to eat it!”

Fraga also attended the Shield of the Americas Summit, which also made headlines after Trump embarrassed his own secretary of state as the world watched.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 54, was put in the hot seat when the commander in chief mocked the son of Cuban immigrants for speaking Spanish.

Trump to Latin American leaders: "I'm not learning your damn language. I don't have time." pic.twitter.com/02eQBPS9Gv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 7, 2026

In addition, Trump could not escape a torrent of complaints that he went golfing over the weekend while American armed forces are in danger overseas due to the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, which began on Feb. 28.

This all comes at the same time Trump continues to get slammed for wearing a “USA” baseball cap at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware during the arrival of the remains of fallen service members, a fashion decision many critics called disrespectful to the departed.

Whether he comes across as self-centered while eating or as inconsiderate during a dignified transfer ceremony, Trump consistently represents the American presidency in ways that fire up his devoted followers and horrify those who say his rhetoric and behavior put everyone, including himself, in danger.