Texas Woman Accused of Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend in the Face with Screwdriver Told Cops She ‘Hit Him After He Jacked Me Up,’ But Video Tells Another Story

A Texas woman was charged with her boyfriend’s murder after authorities say she brutally stabbed him in the face with a screwdriver during an argument.

Police charged 22-year-old Jayla Brown with murder in connection with the death of 21-year-old Keylan Foreman.

The incident happened on Dec. 27 in Houston, Texas.

Jayla Brown, 22, was charged with the murder of her boyfriend, 21-year-old Keylan Foreman, after authorities say she stabbed him in the face with a screwdriver. (Photo: City of Houston)

According to court documents obtained by KHOU, police were called to a gas station over reports of a stabbing, where they found Foreman unconscious, bleeding, and suffering lacerations to his left cheek and nose.

At the scene, Brown told officers that she was merely a witness to an argument between two people when she saw Foreman on the ground, bleeding. She said she helped load him into her white Chevrolet Equinox to drive him to a hospital, but ran low on gas and asked someone at the Chevron to call 911.

When an investigator interviewed her the next day, her story changed.

Brown allegedly admitted that she had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years with Foreman.

Court documents say that Brown and Foreman were arguing inside her car. She allegedly got out and opened the passenger door to help Foreman outside, since he was on crutches from a previous injury. She said they continued arguing outside the car when Foreman allegedly hit her in the face with his hands.

Brown told police she reacted by hitting him with a screwdriver she was holding, then claimed she “blacked out” before realizing he was bleeding heavily.

“I hit him after he jacked me up,” Brown allegedly told investigators.

Surveillance footage from a nearby store showed Brown and Foreman standing in a parking lot when Brown lunged at Foreman and punched him, causing him to stumble and fall to the ground, according to court documents.

Brown reportedly continued hitting Foreman and tumbling over him. Video footage shows her walking around the area and returning to her car with a long, thin object in her hand.

Foreman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with facial injuries and brain swelling.

He was later transferred to a different hospital, where doctors documented multiple injuries, including a skull fracture and bleeding in the right frontal portion of his brain.

He died on Jan. 19, three weeks after the stabbing.

The Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide after finding a “clear path of injury” through Foreman’s nasal cavity caused by an instrument consistent with a screwdriver, matching Brown’s statement that she used such a tool, and concluded that the injury caused the skull fracture.

Brown was charged on Jan. 29. Her bond was set at $150,000. She remains in jail.