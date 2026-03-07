‘Oh My God‘: Rita Ora’s Skimpy Bikini Reveal Triggers Panic Online as Folks Zoom In on Her ‘Skeletal’ Appearance

Supposed fans of British singer are concerned about her health after her recent trip to Australia.

The 35-year-old recording artist was in Sydney her husband, “Jojo Rabbit” actor Taika Waititi. Ora and her husband were in town to attend Vogue’s Forces of Fashion at the Sydney Opera House, but it was Ora’s appearance on the beach that had observers gasping.

Rita Ora incites criticism after her bikini pictures spark jeers about her physique and weight. (Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

‘Saggy’: Rita Ora’s Barefoot Bikini Look During Date With 50-Year-Old Husband Has Viewer Concerned

The “Poison” singer shared several photographs from her trip on Instagram, and many captured Ora wearing skimpy bikinis. In one photograph shared in her Instagram Stories, the normally toned-looking artist appeared slim while wearing a green bikini, and her fans were shocked by her appearance.

She also shared pictures of herself wearing a little black bikini, and Ora is featured sporting a red bikini as she poses while seated on a large rock in the ocean in the photo montage as well.

“We had a time, bops, shops, desserts…and love,” she captioned the post. “Thank you Sydney for another unforgettable trip. See you soon. You all know how much I love Australia. and seeing my mate @teddysphotos smash it on valentines days was just the icing on the cake!”

The pictures were published with the claim that Ora ‘s appearance had “pulses racing,” her critics were shocked after seeing the pictures of the “You Only Love Me” artist looking what they deemed as so thin, with one “Dem bones.”

“She really doesn’t,” one fan . “She looks terminally ill!”

“That first photo is horrible” another of Ora in the green bikini. “Does she think that looks good?”

“Scrawny bag of bones,” one . Another , “She looks sick.”

“Oh my God she looks terribly unhealthy. No pulses racing, just concerned,” one.

One troll fan suggested another reason for Ora’s thin appearance. “Looks greasy and strung out as always. If the rumours are true, she has a dependency habit.”

“For the love of god someone feed the poor mite,” another .

Several jeerers fans really went in and compared Ora to a skeleton. “Rather corpse like,” one, while another , “She looks like her pulse has stopped.”

“Pulse is racing more like running for the door,” another . “She looks like a walking skeleton.”

The “You & I” artist and her husband had their first public appearance as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Suicide Squad” on the red carpet.

The couple was married in 2022, anf the knew each other for several years prior to their nuptials. She told during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark” that she proposed to him and got down on one knee.

“I surprised my partner, and honestly I was in my woman power and I asked him to marry me,” she said. “Believe it or not, guys, it’s a thing!”

Ora is a step-mother to Waititi’s two daughters, Te Kāinga o te Hinekāh, 13, and Matewa Kiritapu, 10.