‘Tell Me This Isn’t Normal Behaviour!’: Rita Ora’s Bikini Moment on a Work Trip Has Critics Completely Losing It

British singer Rita Ora got some flak Ora caught some flak after posting a photo from a recent work trip that showed her doing something many people do without thinking — snapping a mirror selfie. The seemingly harmless post, however, quickly became the subject of online debate.

Ora, who was born in the former Yugoslavia before her family moved to London when she was an infant, recently traveled back home to the United Kingdom to perform at The Music Industry Trusts (MITS) Awards.

During her stay, she found time to slip into a tiny orange bikini that drew attention to her toned torso and slim figure in images posted on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

British-pop singer Rita Ora shares new bikini pics that have fans zooming in on her new transformation. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rita Ora Addresses Rumors That She Is ‘Becky With the Good Hair’ Years After Beyoncé Aired Jay-Z’s Infidelity to Her Fans

The “Let You Love Me” singer shared a collage of photos from her trip, including new bikini pics. She concealed her blond curly tresses under a black paisley patterned scarf and wore a beaded necklace. Ora used her phone to cover most of her face in the pictures but her body was on full display.

Though this is by far not the first time a celebrity or even the average person has taken a photo in a bathroom, readers of the Daily Mail article about Ora’s post went off on her in that story’s comment section after noticing her background.

One person said, “Have these celebrities completely lost it? Please tell me this isn’t normal behaviour!

A few other particularly prim readers appeared to have issues with Ora taking photos in front of a toilet.

Singer Rita Ora shares new photos while spending time in London for an award show. (Photos: Ritaora/Instagram)

Someone else wrote, “A selfie right next to the toilet! Classy!”

Ora shared another image of her appearing to head to or return from the gym as she sports a black bralet or sportsbra with black leggings. Critics claimed she looked rather bony and weak compared to recent photos over the last few months, as one noted, “She looks scrawny not a good look.”

Another asked, “Didn’t she used to have a figure?” “That girl really needs to eat something … she is so thin,” noted a fifth Daily Mail reader.

Rita Ora Shuts Down 'Becky With the Good Hair' Rumors



Nine years ago former Roc Nation recording artist, Rita Ora, famously put herself smack dab in the middle of the "Becky with the good hair," Jay Z cheating controversy from Beyoncé's Lemonade album, after wearing a bra with… pic.twitter.com/SlViKDGUeN — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) July 5, 2025

It’s unclear exactly where Ora was when the photos were taken, though some fans suspect she was staying at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, where she attended the Music Industry Trusts Awards — a fundraiser benefiting music charities Nordoff & Robbins and The BRIT Trust.

Fans were stunned by her striking transformation for the event, where she traded in her usual curly locks for a sleek, straight blowout with bangs and a head-to-toe pink look that some compared to a real-life Barbie. The singer dazzled on stage in a thin-strapped pink sequined dress, matching tights, closed-toe heels, and a pink fur coat.

Outside of her trip to London, Ora also made headlines earlier this week with the announcement that the “For You” singer has been signed to United Talent Agency.

Previous to this, Ora was signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation for six years before moving on to Atlantic Records in 2016 and then BMG in 2022.

Ora’s name often resurfaces online for the long-running rumor linking her to Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé, who made the phrase “Becky with the good hair” popular after her viral album about the rapper’s alleged infidelity. Nearly a decade after being falsely accused of being the mystery woman from “Lemonade,” Ora continues to face criticism for the alleged attachment and for her transformation, with fans hoping the stress the industry hasn’t finally got to her.