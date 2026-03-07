‘You Can Tell His Feelings Got Hurt’: Fox Host Takes Groveling to Trump to New Lows — Then a Military Guest Who Isn’t Playing Along Finally Steps In and the Tone Changes Fast

The internet went into meltdown mode after a retired four-star general and favorite of President Donald Trump finally snapped at a bumbling Fox News host who seemed more interested in praising the president than actually asking a question about the escalating war in Iran.

Instead of getting to the point, host Will Cain launched into a long, awkward preamble that sounded less like a question and more like an extended attempt to make sure neither Trump nor his guest might be offended.

Fox News Host Will Cain embarrassed on his own show by a military guest. (Credit: Fox News)

The clash unfoled on Monday, Mar. 2 on the “Will Cain Show,” where Fox News has heavily stood behind Trump and supported his war efforts in Iran.

“Well, it’s not 100 percent clear to me, general, and that’s not to suggest that I don’t support, 100 percent, what’s happening. Nor that I 100 percent offer my support,” Cain began as he tried to ask about the Trump administration’s goals in the ongoing U.S.-Israel attack on Tehran.

“I just think, I want to ask a couple of critical questions, and I hope you know how much respect I have for your service, and, I think, it goes without saying, to anybody watching, how much respect I have for the men making these decisions,” Cain meandered along.

But Keane had had enough, ordering Cain to get on with it.

“You don’t have to patronize me, just ask the question,” the general snapped. “Go ahead, come on. Ask it.”

A surprised and taken aback Cain went on the defensive, still not asking the question.

“To be clear, general, I’m not patronizing you. I’m trying to have a very serious conversation in front of the American people,” he blathered, continuing to fawn over Trump and his cronies.

“The men making these decisions have my utmost respect, and this is less about you, and everyone making these decisions, than it is about the American people understanding the investment that lies before them,” the host preached on.

He finally got to the point. “Do we understand the objectives?”

Trump and Israel launched a military air campaign against Iran on Saturday, Feb. 28, and have sinced offered up a range of justifications and goals for the strikes, including regime change, protecting Americans, making sure Iranians never develop a nuclear weapon, thwarting an anticipated attack by the Islamic Republic and more.

An exasperated Keane, relieved that Cain finally spit out the question, isn’t bothered at all by the administration’s chaotic explanations and the widening violence in the Middle East as a result.

“I thought it was pretty clear. I mean, what we’re trying to do is take down what sustains this regime and keeps it being able to function,” the general replied. “They’re saying that they’re setting the conditions for its collapse. I think those objectives are pretty clear in terms of what we’re trying to do here.”

But the objectives are anything but clear. After air strikes killed the country’s longtime leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other leaders shortly after the U.S. military operation began, news reports indicate his son has become a top pick to replace him and is known as even more hardline than his father.

Social media promptly spiraled into a frenzy of anger and disbelief.

“If you gotta say all that before you ask a question, you shouldn’t be asking a question. That’s not journalism. That’s propaganda,” sports reporter Jemele Hill stated on Threads.

“Bro I just spit out my water,” a Threads user agreed, including three laughing emojis.

“You can tell his feelings immediately got hurt,” said another viewer mocking Cain.

Another Threads poster chimed in. “Ppl are sick of yall on Fox loving the shyt out of this administration praising this ridiculous ssa war and sending our children into harm’s way. He’s frustrated AF just like the American ppl are.”

This Threads poster probably said it best, “Even after the general gave him permission to stop the glazing serenade, he took it to the bridge. A purported journalist afraid to ask relevant questions is exactly what Trump wants.”

The following day, Cain addressed the exchange as the clip spread online and sparked backlash in conservative circles.

“Here’s where I failed,” he said during an episode of his “Will Cain Country” podcast.

“When he said that, I’ll admit it — yeah, my hair got up a little bit,” Cain said. “It was like, whoa, why are you coming at me personally? That’s not what I’m doing here. And in that moment my face changed, my tone changed. I got more aggressive, I think.”