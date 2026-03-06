‘You Cut Me Off!’: Pennsylvania Town Official Fired, Facing Charges for Launching Racist Road Rage Attack on Woman in Video

A Pennsylvania town official was fired from his job and faces several criminal charges after he was caught on video striking a woman while using racial slurs.

Peter Caci, the Manheim Township planning administrator, was arrested following a fiery road rage confrontation on March 2 in Lancaster.

Peter Caci, 36, a town official in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania, was charged with several crimes after hitting a woman and calling her a racial slur in a road rage confrontation. (Photos: Facebook/Susie Gomez, Lancaster City Bureau of Police)

Court documents obtained by WGAL say the altercation started when 36-year-old Caci was driving “in an aggressive manner, weaving through traffic and making multiple lane changes.”

“The defendant appeared to be irate and several times displayed his middle finger in the direction of the victim,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Then, Caci allegedly cut off the victim’s car and pinned it between his car and another car.

“The defendant then exited his vehicle and approached the victim’s driver side window in a confrontational manner while yelling accusations that the victim ‘cut me off back there,'” the affidavit states. “The defendant then reached into the victim’s vehicle and struck her in the face and arms with his open hand and attempted to grab her cell phone … While the defendant was attempting to fight through the victim’s window, he yelled a racial slur at the victim. The racial slur was also said to the two listed witnesses.”

In the video, Caci can be heard yelling at the woman, “You cut me off back there and everybody else,” before calling her a “f—ing n—r” multiple times.

Susie Gomez, the alleged victim, recalled what led up to the confrontation.

She said Caci was driving behind her, and she wanted to get out of the way, so she changed lanes. Caci also changed lanes at the same time, then cut in front of her and abruptly stopped his car, causing her to stop.

“I was trying to avoid him from getting in front of me because you could see the rage through the window with him putting up his middle fingers and everything,” Gomez told LancasterOnline.

Gomez’s sister was in the car with her at the time of the assault.

“Clearly, his anger, his bigotry, did not start (Monday.) This is something that was embedded,” Gomez said.

Ayanda McGill, who also witnessed the violent encounter, posted on Facebook that she was driving behind Gomez when Caci cut her off. McGill said she saw Caci assaulting Gomez and tried to intervene, but Caci turned his ire on her, told her to mind her business, and called her the N-word, too.

Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane told WHP that Caci was placed on administrative leave on March 3 as the township investigated the “out-of-work incident.” Township officials fired Caci the next day.

Caci turned himself in to authorities on March 3 and was charged with robbery, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, harassment and reckless driving.