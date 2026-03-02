‘This You?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Dares MAGA Influencer to Fight in War—Drags Trump Into Brutal Takedown, But Then Exposes the One Thing She Can’t Outrun

Before the condolences even finished circulating, the knives were out.

Several American service members were killed or injured after the United States launched deadly strikes on Iran. And instead of rallying in lockstep, two Republicans in President Donald Trump’s orbit turned on each other in full public view.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, pictured, R-Ga

In a blistering social media post, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dared Laura Loomer to pick up a rifle and go fight herself. Critics fired back by resurfacing Greene’s own past calls for a hard line against Tehran.

Looming over the clash was a president who has long rewarded aggression and loyalty—and now finds both traits colliding as war tests the limits of his “America First” agenda.

The conflict entails another layer of tension because Israel, a key U.S. ally in the region, was directly involved in carrying out the strikes. Greene framed the escalation as a foreign regime-change effort undertaken “on behalf of Israel,” while Laura Loomer — an outspoken conservative Jew and staunch defender of the U.S.-Israel alliance — has been firmly supportive of aggressive action against Iran.

What unfolded over the course of a few hours was an ugly display of current and former MAGA figures wrestling with their own contradictions, and what began as a tribute to fallen troops quickly set off a chain reaction.

The flashpoint came just after dawn, when Loomer posted what read like a straightforward tribute: “3 US Service members have been killed in action as part of Operation Epic Fury. American heroes. God bless them and their families.”

The former Georgia congresswoman accused Loomer of celebrating bloodshed and pushing for a conflict she now calls reckless and “AMERICA LAST.” The dispute quickly widened beyond the two women, dragging in Trump’s inner circle, past statements on Iran, and a raw argument over who bears responsibility for dragging the U.S. into another war.

This bitch is celebrating the death of American military members and thanking their families for their blood sacrifice.



Loomer lost two Congressional races bc nobody respected her or valued her enough to elect her.



But this is who Trump takes late night calls from and laps up… pic.twitter.com/KCsp243roe — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 1, 2026

The clash underscored a deeper rupture inside Trump’s orbit: as the president escalates military action in Iran, his most loyal supporters are splintering over whether this is strength or betrayal.

Greene did not mince words.

“This b-tch is celebrating the death of American military members and thanking their families for their blood sacrifice,” she wrote. “Loomer lost two Congressional races bc nobody respected her or valued her enough to elect her. But this is who Trump takes late-night calls from and laps up her praise and worship.”

“Loomer hated Charlie Kirk bc he spoke out against war with Iran the same way I do. War with Iran is AMERICA LAST, and we voted against it the same way voters voted against Laura Loomer twice! And now Americans are once again coming home in flag-draped coffins from another stupid, pointless foreign war for foreign regime change on behalf of Israel. And Laura Loomer demanded it and begged for it.”

“Sign up for the military, Laura! Go to the front lines, Laura! Maybe then they’ll give you a gun. You don’t love Trump enough unless you go fight Iran yourself.”

The extraordinary broadside came as Trump confirmed U.S. soldiers had been killed following the strikes against Iran. Trump then issued a public warning, saying, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” adding, “That often happens in war.”

As the strikes unfolded, Loomer also zeroed in on Rep. Thomas Massie, fuming that the Kentucky Republican appeared to reveal the operation before the president did.

Massie posted at 2:00 a.m. condemning what he called “Acts of war unauthorized by Congress,” linking to an Associated Press report headlined “U.S. and Israel launch a major attack on Iran, and Trump urges Iranians to take over,” and adding, “The U.S. is attacking Iran according to AP,” a message that racked up millions of views before President Donald Trump announced the strikes himself.

A correspondent for Loomer’s media outlet wrote, “At 2:00 AM, Thomas Massie was already posting attacks on American strikes in Iran, one full hour before they were officially announced. What a coincidence,” then added, “Hopefully nobody is leaking classified military operations to Massie, because leaking to crazy members of Congress is a serious crime!” Loomer escalated the accusation, posting, “Thomas Massie needs to be investigated,” and asking, “Who is leaking to Massie? Leaking classified information is a serious crime.”

Meanwhile, Greene, who has positioned herself as a leading voice against deeper U.S. involvement in the Middle East, framed the escalation as betrayal. Her attack also zeroed in on Loomer’s access to Trump, reviving long-running complaints from some Republicans that the activist holds too much sway over the president.

Loomer, 32, has cultivated that image. She has described her relationship to Trump in blunt terms: “My point of access to the White House is Donald Trump.” According to the New York Times, she has also made clear where her priorities lie. “President Trump comes first,” she says she has told her boyfriend, “and if you can’t handle that, then go find somebody else.” And when critics question her influence, she answers just as directly: “On a daily basis, I communicate with the most powerful and wealthiest people in the world.”

Trump has publicly praised her. “Laura Loomer is a great patriot. She’s a very strong person,” he said after a White House meeting last year.

But Greene’s attempt to paint Loomer as the architect of a “stupid, pointless foreign war” quickly met resistance online.

Critics resurfaced Greene’s own hawkish posts on Iran, including a June 25, 2018, message: “If you follow this thread, there are around 128 tweets with pics and vids of protest in Iran. The Iranian people are fighting to get rid of the mullahs! They want to be like NK! Our msm [crickets] instead they spew fake propaganda to divide the US! #FreeIran”

Another post from January 5, 2020 read: “Lies. Not a war crime for @POTUS to protect the US home and abroad. Who does AOC represent? USA or Iran? @realDonaldTrump is warning Iran for threatening to kill Americans after we defensively took out their head killer terrorist for attacking our embassy.”

One critic summed up the backlash in two words: “This you?”

Even so, Greene’s attack on Loomer drew applause from corners of the internet that rarely side with her.

“I’ll never stop commenting on how I hate agreeing with MGT, but she’s [on point],” one user wrote.

Another added, “Look, I don’t like you, I have never liked you. I don’t give a f-ck about you, but I am 1000% here to watch you destroy that thirsty F-cking hack. I am all the f-ck for that.”