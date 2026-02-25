‘What a Thing to Say’: Dennis Quaid’s Over-the-Top Trump Praise Triggers Immediate Backlash as Critics Accuse Him of Leaning Fully Into MAGA and Risking More Than He Realizes

A glowing character reference for President Donald Trump is not something most Hollywood press tours lead with — but that’s exactly where this latest entertainment headline landed.

During a recent appearance on evangelical pastor Greg Laurie’s podcast, veteran actor Dennis Quaid delivered an extended defense of the president that quickly ignited online debate. In an industry where many stars hedge their political views, the 71-year-old leaned in, offering praise that framed Trump as authentic, energetic, and misunderstood.

Dennis Quaid is facing widespread backlash after publicly praising Donald Trump as genuine and selfless, comments that quickly ignited outrage across social media. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Describing the president as “very surprisingly approachable and very funny. And really genuine,” Quaid argued that Trump’s appeal rests in sincerity.

“He wouldn’t be president if he wasn’t genuine. The people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person,” he said.

He also highlighted what he sees as Trump’s drive, adding, “I’ve never seen anybody with that kind of energy. People say that about me, but he’s really got a lot of energy.”

Social media reaction was swift and pointed.

“Holy s—t what a thing to say that last part,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Dennis Quaid must need money.”

Journalist Roland Martin posted, “Bulls—t #DennisQuaid. He is playing these MAGA fools. They have aligned with a billionaire who won’t even let them walk in his hotel lobby!”

A different user commented, “He’s just like his character in the substance holy moly.”

Others questioned his framing more directly.

“Just say you’re Republican bruh. We didn’t need all that,” one wrote.

Another declared, “#DennisQuad is a washed up actor—who cares if he thinks a horrible human being is good! #Trump is a criminal! #Lock him up!”

The remarks didn’t arrive in a vacuum.

According to the Daily Beast, Quaid, who portrayed Ronald Reagan in the 2024 biopic “Reagan,” later campaigned for Trump at a rally in California’s Coachella Valley and said that 47 was his “favorite president of the 21st century,” while naming Reagan his favorite of the 20th.

On Laurie’s show, he again described himself as a “common-sense independent,” explaining, “I’m just for common sense,” though he acknowledged he leans “more conservative in my head.”

He also criticized Hollywood’s political climate, agreeing with the idea that being a Clinton Democrat today is treated like being “a neo-con, on the right side or whatever. What used to be, you can’t be anymore.”

Quaid has also drawn attention for discussing his fourth marriage to Laura Savoie, who is nearly four decades younger.

In 2025, he described life with her as a version of heaven, saying, “It’s the closest relationship I’ve ever had with anybody. Every day is paradise.”

The couple met in 2019, married in 2020 and later launched Bonniedale Films together in Nashville. While critics often highlight the age gap, Quaid has consistently emphasized their shared faith and business partnership.

He is not the only Hollywood veteran who has showed the president with high-profile praise.

At the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, Sylvester Stallone described Trump as “an extraordinary human being” with “the toughest job in the world,” adding, “He’s very very gracious. That’s why the fella I know is quite different than the way he’s reported about.”

For many critics, though, both actors are doing a little bit too much. The issue wasn’t simply that Stallone or Quaid expressed support. It is just that it seems like revision, considering his very public track record.

Casting Trump as genuine, selfless, and uniquely sacrificial struck opponents as a sweeping rewrite, and social media responded accordingly. In a culture where celebrity endorsements can inflame as quickly as they inspire, Quaid’s words didn’t just spark conversation — they set it ablaze.