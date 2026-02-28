‘Not Adding Up’: Philly Woman Kicked Out of Club Later Found Frozen to Death Underneath Highway Overpass, But Family Suspects Foul Play

A 29-year-old woman whose body was found underneath a highway overpass the day after she went out to party with friends is said by authorities to have died from blisteringly cold temperatures, but her family believes there’s something more at work.

Family members of Makea Matthews say she went to a nightclub on Jan. 23 and never returned home, according to WPVI. That night, the city of Philadelphia issued a Code Blue emergency notice due to below-freezing temperatures.

The body of 29-year-old Makea Matthews was found underneath a highway overpass. Authorities say she likely froze to death, but her family members say she had bruises and trauma on several parts of her body. (Photo: Screenshot/WPVI)

The next day, not long after Matthews’ girlfriend reported her missing, police found her frozen body underneath the highway.

“Kea was found frozen dead outside, and I’m like, ‘Huh?’ I start screaming,” Matthews’ sister, Bayyinah Matthews, said.

The family learned that the night before Matthews’ body was found, security had to escort her out of the club for being too intoxicated. The two friends she was with left with her, but doubled back to search for something they left inside the club.

When they came back out, Matthews was gone.

“Makea would have never been missing if somebody would have stayed with her. She would be alive, right?” her sister said.

Family members say they were told that Matthews died from remaining outside in the frigid temperatures. But the family isn’t convinced after learning she suffered trauma and bruises to her face and body.

“They labeled it as hypothermia,” Matthews said. “She has blunt force trauma to the left side of her face and bruises all over her body.”

Matthews added that her sister was a regular at the club she visited on a street with several active businesses that operate at night, and questioned how she ended up underneath a highway overpass more than a mile away.

Matthews took to TikTok to recount what happened before sister’s death, drawing more than a million views and immense support from thousands of users on social media.

“I’m trying to put the pieces together and it’s not adding up, none of this is adding up, nothing that they’re telling me is adding up,” Matthews told WTXF. “There’s something in my heart that’s telling me no, something happened to her … somebody had to see something, somebody had to seen it.”

Authorities have not released the manner or cause of Matthews’ death. Philadelphia police and the Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating.

The family also plans to retrace Matthews’ steps from the club to where her body was found.

“I’m not stopping until I get my closure about my sister. I need closure,” Matthews said.