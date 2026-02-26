‘I’m Sorry’: Arkansas Mistress Who Shot and Killed Pastor in Front of Wife After He Refused to End Marriage Begs for Mercy Before Learning Fate

An Arkansas woman who fatally shot a Tennessee pastor with whom she was having an affair will spend 20 years in prison for his murder.

Latoshia Daniels, 46, will serve the next two decades in prison for the second-degree murder of 36-year-old Brodes Perry, Court TV reported. She’ll also serve 11 months and 29 days for criminal attempt to commit reckless endangerment for injuring Perry’s wife. The sentences will run concurrently.

Latoshia Daniels (right) was convicted of second-degree murder after shooting her former lover and his wife, Brodes Perry and Tabatha Archie (left). (Photos: Facebook/Big Mouf Media)

Daniels was indicted in 2019 on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

She reportedly had a years-long affair with Perry, who was the head pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

Daniels testified that she first met Perry through some ministry work at her local church, St. Mark’s Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Perry agreed to counsel her after Daniels confided in him about her marital issues. By the second counseling session, their relationship became sexual.

Daniels said that during the affair, Perry bought her expensive gifts, took her on trips, and paid for her membership at a high-end cigar lounge he frequented.

As time passed, Daniels said that Perry grew manipulative and controlling. She divorced her husband of eight years to be with Perry and pressed him to divorce his wife. However, Perry remained married and reportedly told Daniels that she and his wife could be “sister wives.”

When Perry became head pastor at Mississippi Boulevard, he still visited Arkansas to see Daniels.

Things began to escalate towards the end of the affair.

In March 2019, Daniels said she attempted suicide after Perry grew “cold” toward her. Perry talked her out of it, but not long after that, he texted her and suggested they end the affair.

Daniels, distraught by his decision, said she planned to shoot herself at a local park.

On April 4, 2019, she headed to the park, but on the way, she saw a highway sign to Memphis and decided to drive to the city instead.

She ended up confronting Perry at his apartment. His wife was also there.

During the confrontation, Daniels shot Perry to death, while screaming, “You broke my heart!”

She then turned the gun on Perry’s wife and shot her in the shoulder.

Perry’s wife, who now goes by Tabatha Archie, survived her injuries. Daniels said Archie never knew she was having an affair with her husband.

In November 2025, a jury convicted Daniels of second-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

At her sentencing, Daniels apologized to the court, stating she was struggling with her mental health at the time of the murder and “never meant for any of this to happen.”

“I’m sorry,” Daniels said, per Court TV. “I know what I did. I wasn’t in the best health. And I know it doesn’t take away what happened, but please know that I’m Godly sorrowful and I’d ask that you extend grace and mercy.”

She also offered a personal apology to Tabatha Archie.

The judge presiding over Daniels’ trial took note of Daniels’ remorse and her potential for rehabilitation, but said the nature and circumstances of Perry’s death warrant a lengthy sentence.

“That’s senseless, you know, senseless. To kill someone because he would not walk to her car, and although the victim was a pastor who did not treat her right and he broke her heart, a broken heart does not justify someone dying,” said Judge Jennifer Fitzgerald, per WMC.

Daniels has already served four years in jail, which will count toward her prison sentence.

Her legal team told WHBQ they plan to motion for a new trial and pursue an appeal.