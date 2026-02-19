‘This Wasn’t the First Time!’: Katie Miller Gets Torched Over Obama Dig That Completely Blew Up and Threw Her Husband Stephen Miller Into the Fire

Katie Miller may want to consider sidelining her mean girl act after inciting a merciless wave of ridicule on social media.

The far-right podcast host could have spent the holiday weekend canoodling with her husband, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, but instead, she was harping over the sweet bond shared between the former president and first lady.

Katie Mille, Stephen Miller’s wife, is getting dragged online for a message that mentions her dig at the Obamas’ loving post. (Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; @michelleobama/Instagram)

‘Hahahahaha’: Katie Miller Exposes Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth During Party at Mar-a-Lago and One Detail on a Plate Makes It Feel Like Betrayal

Barack Obama unknowingly struck a nerve when he continued his tradition of publicly swooning over his wife, Michelle Obama, on Valentine’s Day.

He shared a photo of himself planting a smooch on the “Becoming” author’s cheek, along with the caption, “Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche!”

Katie attempted to derail the tender moment on X. She snarked, “Loves her so much that he can’t even spell her name right in the post,” in a retweet shared to her 200,000-plus followers. She opened the floodgates for others to make a mockery of the Millers’ marriage instead of attracting like-minded haters.

This post from @KatieMiller is no longer on her timeline and could have been deleted. If so, it would mark one of the few times she recognized her own stupidity. https://t.co/OTgScosKAn — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 16, 2026

“Shouldn’t ‘Rosemary’ be more concerned about the spawn … she’s carrying?” asked one Threads user.

The former White House staffer and Donald Trump’s policy and homeland security adviser have been married since 2020.

She and Stephen are parents to daughter Mackenzie, 5, and sons Jackson, 3, and Hudson, 2. The couple revealed their fourth pregnancy in December 2025.

According to one individual, Katie’s jab at Barack highlighted everything wrong in her personal life, suggesting, “That screams envy.” Someone else quipped, “You can’t expect much from Katie, look who she married and bred with.”

Several people dragged Katie for failing to realize that Miche is a nickname for Michelle. A few wrote things like, “No one has ever given her an affectionate nickname, apparently,” and “She’s made a fool of herself! I’m sure this wasn’t the first time!”

The latter critic is right in that Katie has made public blunders and then tried to hide the evidence with a post-and-delete. Last year, she folded to backlash when she lashed out at Pope Leo XIV for his “liberal priorities.”

Katie Miller has deleted her tweet attacking Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/xXJT36yn47 — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) December 20, 2025

Katie’s ill-intended tweet about misspellings also turned the spotlight on Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.

One heckler commented, “Trump regularly types Melanie for his wife Melania. But Obama using his wife’s special pet name is odd? These people are ghouls.”

The podcast host likes to think of herself as a fiery defender of MAGA, while naysayers view her as an outspoken embarrassment for the Trump administration.

Whether she is exposing people like Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio for being focused on a football game instead of Mar-a-Lago festivities or trying and failing to unleash attacks on Trump’s political foes, there seems to be no room for Katie to weigh in and earn respect.