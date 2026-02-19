‘You Black People!’: White Cyclist Convicted of Hate Crime for Racist Attack on Black Driver, But Lenient Judge Let Him Walk Free

A Michigan man who assaulted a Black woman and called her a racial slur has been convicted of a hate crime — but he won’t serve any jail time.

Travis Michael Bond of Grand Rapids was caught on camera harassing a female driver and blasting an airhorn in her face while riding his bicycle on 44th Street SE last summer.

A video screenshot shows a man blowing a horn in front of a cellphone camera. (Photos: TikTok/lifewithjay.616)

Thanks in part to the video evidence, he was the first person charged and convicted under Michigan’s new hate crime statute, which was enacted in April 2025 to replace the crime of “ethnic intimidation” with a broader and more severe hate crime offense.

According to a probable cause affidavit at the time of his arrest, the officer wrote that he “maliciously and immediately” used force against the woman “based in whole or in part due to her race or color.”

His felony charge carried a maximum of five years in prison, along with up to $10,000 in penalties and fines. But Judge Christina Mims in Kent County Circuit Court, citing no prior criminal history, gave him a much lighter sentence: two years of probation and three days in jail, for which he received credit for time already served.

‘Didn’t See That Coming’: Bikers Hem Up Man for Using Racial Slur Against Black Diner, Hauls Him Back Into Bronx Restaurant to Apologize

His attorneys argued that he had no prior criminal history, had been attending counseling since the incident, and wanted to apologize to the victim, either by letter or in person. Bonn, however, reportedly did not apologize when he spoke in court during the January sentencing, but thanked his lawyers and family for support.

In the viral video from last summer, Bonn approached the woman’s car on his bike as she was briefly paused while exiting a parking lot into oncoming traffic, telling her, “Let’s f*cking go.”

When she responded, “I’ll sit here all day,” he launched into a verbal attack, calling her a “stupid [N-word],” the R-word, and telling her: “See, this is why some cops have problems with you Black people.”

He then blasted his air horn in the woman’s face and slapped her arm and phone as she was recording him, before biking off down the street. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, immediately called the police and later posted the footage to TikTok.

According to the local news outlet MLive, the judge ruled that Bonn could qualify for early discharge after completing half of his original probation term.