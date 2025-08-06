‘Lucky He Didn’t Catch an FAFO’: White Cyclist Allegedly Slapped Black Driver After Hurling Racial Insults and Blowing a Horn In Her Face; Ends Up with a Mug Shot

A man going on a tirade against a Black driver who momentarily blocked the sidewalk while she turned into traffic prompted a call to police — and an arrest of the perpetrator.

The driver captured the troubling outburst on video and posted it to her TikTok account Lifewithjay.616, after being called the N-word and having a horn blasted in her face while she was in her car.

A video screenshot shows a man blowing a horn in front of a cellphone camera. (Photos: TikTok/lifewithjay.616)

In the video, the man, later identified as Travis Bonn, appeared to be riding a BMX bike and held a rather unusual accessory: a giant makeshift horn with four “bells” banded together. As the woman exited a parking lot to turn onto a major thoroughfare in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, Michigan, Bonn angrily yelled, “Let’s go! Let’s go!” through the open passenger-side window, while blowing his horn.

“I’m gonna sit here all day,” was the woman’s sassy response. Bonn responded with hate speech, calling Lifewithjay.616 a “stupid n-word.”

He then doubled down on the ignorance, referring to her as “retarded” before mumbling, “See, this is why some cops have problems with you Blacks.”

After the verbal attack, he rolled around the car on his dirt bike and blasted his horn right in the driver’s face.

In a follow-up video, the driver informed concerned viewers that she had called the police. To prove her story, she provided Bonn’s mugshot and a voicemail recording from a victim’s advocate with the Kern County prosecutor’s office inviting her to the man’s first court date.

“Did he get charged with a hate crime?” one viewer asked. “Yessir,” she responded, rather gleefully, adding later in the comments that he was charged with “assault and hate crime” for allegedly slapping her arm.

“I like when you put the laws on them instead of fighting. I smiled at the mugshot,” wrote a supporter, with another saying, “Usual suspects… He’s lucky he didn’t catch a FAFO.”