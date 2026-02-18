‘Didn’t See That Coming’: Bikers Hem Up Man for Using Racial Slur Against Black Diner, Hauls Him Back Into Bronx Restaurant to Apologize

A man who allegedly hurled the N-word at a Black New Yorker in a restaurant was publicly shamed by a motorcycle club, which literally dragged him by the scruff of his neck and forced him to apologize.

The incident took place at Johnny Reef’s on City Island in the Bronx, a long-standing seafood shack that was filled to the brim with customers that day. A video circulating online shows a group of bikers from the Lords of the Kingdom MC (Motorcycle Club) forcibly escorting the alleged perpetrator back inside the eatery and straight to the table of the Black man, who was sitting alone after finishing his lunch.

Members of a biker club force a man to apologize for his racist behavior. (Photo: X/Raindropsmedia1)

According to the Feb. 9 video, the man was forced to apologize face-to-face to the Black customer in front of a crowd of restaurant-goers, after which the bikers finally released him.

Views are rapidly accumulating, surpassing 800,000, along with hundreds of comments, many praising the biker club for its vigilante justice.

One person wrote, “Wow. Now that’s something you don’t see every day. They are so real for that.” Another person added, “Didn’t see that coming. Public accountability comes in all forms. Actions have consequences, even in unexpected ways.”

biker gang made a man apologize for allegedly saying the n-word to a Black man who was sitting and eating his food at a restaurant. 👀 🏍️



pic.twitter.com/V4xuWAmFcS — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 9, 2026

Biker clubs have long been saddled with a reputation for “outlaw” behavior, but many commenters are sharing anecdotes that challenge that narrative.

“Once a biker gang saved me and my friend from getting bullied at the mall when we were kids,” wrote a person on X. Another recounted a time that a Hells Angel member helped him change a flat tire.

A third person noted that “some biker gangs may appear fierce, but they are very coordinated and respectful.”

In the video, a few of the Lords of the Kingdom members wore pink shirts featuring the breast cancer awareness ribbon — suggesting that fighting against racism wasn’t their only good deed that day.