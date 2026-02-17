‘Jealous Rage’: Texas Man Convinced Himself His Black Wife Was Cheating — Shot Her 15 Times with Their Child Inside the Home, Now He Learns His Fate

A split-second decision fueled by jealousy has now sealed a Texas man’s future — and permanently altered the lives of everyone inside that home that night.

Brandon Dickerson, 30, pleaded guilty to murdering his 23-year-old wife, Alexis Walls, after convincing himself she had been unfaithful.

Brandon Dickerson, 30, (left) will spend 50 years in prison for the murder of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Walls (right). (Photos: Screenshot/KCEN, Brazos County District Attorney’s Office)

Last week, a judge sentenced Dickerson to the maximum penalty of 50 years in prison, nearly a year after the fatal night.

According to court documents cited by KBTX, Dickerson killed Walls, his common-law wife, last February after shooting her 15 times in their home in Bryan, Texas just after midnight. He called 911 right after to confess to the crime.

Dickerson told detectives he shot Walls in a jealous rage because he suspected she was cheating on him.

Investigators said the couple’s 18-month-old child was in the home at the time of the shooting, but was not harmed in the incident.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office says the child is autistic and is now living with Walls’ parents.

The DA’s office eulogized Walls in a press release covering Dickerson’s guilty plea. They say her loved ones remember her as “friendly, kind, and thoughtful.”

“Her family affectionately referred to her as a ‘hurricane.’ Alexis never met a stranger. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms,” the DA’s office wrote. She was bubbly and talkative. For her family, she was a ball of joy. For her friends, she was a listening ear. For her young son, Zaylen, she was everything.”

Dickerson’s legal team released a statement to KCEN after the sentencing saying their client is “remorseful” and takes “full responsibility for his actions.”

“Mr. Dickerson is sincerely remorseful for the actions of that night. Further, as evidenced in his plea, he takes full responsibility for his actions and accepts the punishment [assessed] in this case by Judge Kyle Hawthorne.

While this is a very difficult set of facts and evidence to work through, the defense commends the District Attorney’s Office for their continued professionalism throughout the course of this case.”