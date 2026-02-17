‘Knew This All Along’: Mother of Dismembered Black Teenager Says Authorities Had Information That Identified Suspected Killer Months Before FBI Arrest

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the disappearance of a 17-year-old California girl, T’Neya “TT” Tovar, who was last seen alive on Dec. 1 and whose partial remains were found just before Christmas, on Dec 21.

Abraham Feinbloom of Salton City is being held in the Imperial County Jail without bail and faces an additional charge of resisting a peace officer after he jumped a wall in what police say was a failed attempt to evade authorities.

Abraham Feinbloom was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old T’Neya “TT” Tovar. (Photos: FBI and YouTube screenshot/KESQ)

Feinbloom was identified as a suspect in T’Neya’s disappearance following a multi-agency investigation involving the FBI, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney. But it was also a mother’s intuition that led to the suspect’s capture.

T’Neya’s mother, Charro Tovar, explained to KESQ Channel 3 News: “I already knew this all along. Thank you, God.”

A break in the case came when a human leg was discovered in the Vista Del Mar community, about a half mile from Feinbloom’s home in Salton City.

According to family members, T’Neya’s last known whereabouts were at Feinbloom’s residence, and his name appeared on the flyer that her family distributed after she was reported missing on Dec. 1, after traveling from her home in Hemet, California, which is 100 miles from Salton City.

“I cannot rest until I get justice for T’Neya,” the grieving mother said in an interview with Channel 3 News after Feinbloom’s Feb. 13 arrest: “I’ve been receiving every single tip, every single clue, I’ve been checking up on everything. I also have to thank people for sharing my daughter’s story on all the platforms. I appreciate it so much.”

‘No Law Against a Word’: Virginia Mother Says Her Son Was Called Racial Slurs at Basketball Game — Then He Was the Only One Suspended

However, the remains were so decomposed that the pathologist could not determine age, race, or even sex. The Imperial County Coroner’s Unit and the Scientific Investigations Unit then turned to outside agencies to develop a DNA profile and desperately searched local databases for a match. After nearly seven weeks, they received a hit confirming the leg belonged to a female. After reviewing missing persons cases from the area, they approached Tovar for a DNA swab and confirmed that the remains were those of her daughter, T’Neya.

BREAKING: 51-year-old white male —Abraham Feinbloom arrested and charged with M*RDER in death of 17-year-old T’Neya “TT” Tovar



📍Salton City, CA



Feinbloom was taken into custody after attempting to flee by jumping a fence during an FBI-assisted search warrant at his home.… pic.twitter.com/hjt8RBDMbg — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) February 16, 2026

According to the outlet, Tovar and T’Neya’s father, Josh Carter, drove past Feinbloom’s house several times but never engaged in confrontation or even caught a glimpse of the man they suspected of killing their beloved daughter. Instead, they urged the police to search his home.

On Feb. 13, the FBI and the Imperial County Sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant to enter Feinbloom’s residence, but authorities say the suspect jumped a fence in what they believe was an escape attempt. According to the official press release, he didn’t get too far: “Feinbloom was immediately taken into custody by law enforcement personnel and turned over to agents for FBI questioning while the residence was processed for evidence.”

T’Neya’s father is grateful for the swift police response, but also says, “all praises to [mom] Charro. She’s did a great job. If it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t have known nothing.”