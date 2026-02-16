‘Where’s the Money at?!’: Indianapolis Man Flaunted ‘Fake’ Cash Online to Prove He Wasn’t Broke Then Home Invaders Shot Him Execution-Style

An Indianapolis man recounted the terrifying moments when a group of home intruders beat him, then put a gun to the back of his neck and shot him, all because of a social media post.

“He said, ‘Where’s the money at? Where’s it at? I seen what you posted on Facebook. Where’s the money at?’” Anthony McNary told WXIN.

Anthony McNary, 64, said he was shot in the back of the neck after a group of people broke into his home and demanded cash he didn’t have. (Photo: YouTube/FOX59)

The attempted armed robbery happened two days after McNary posted a photo of stacks of cash on Facebook.

The 64-year-old said he posted it because someone on social media called him “broke.”

But it turned out the cash wasn’t even McNary’s.

“I kept trying to beat into his head that it was fake. I said it was a prank. It was fake,” McNary recalled.

When the intruders realized McNary didn’t have any stacks of cash, they reportedly pistol-whipped and choked him.

Then, one of the suspects shot him execution-style in the back of the neck.

“He just stuck the gun to the back of my head and pulled the trigger. I couldn’t believe it. Over a fake post,” McNary said.

The suspects left right after the shooting. Police and first responders arrived shortly after.

“I said to myself, ‘I’m about to die over a fake post.’ That’s what I was saying to myself,” McNary said.

McNary was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he miraculously survived the injury after the bullet exited through his chest. He spent days recovering in the hospital.

He told police that the suspects announced themselves as police officers when they stormed his home and wore tactical, bulletproof vests with the word “police” printed on the front and back.

No arrests have been made so far, but McNary hopes the suspects are caught soon.

“That wasn’t even called for. He didn’t have to do all that. Once he found out it wasn’t real, he should have just left,” McNary said.