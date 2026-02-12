‘Nappy Head!’: Racist Kansas City Woman Becomes ‘Internet Famous’ After Harassing Elderly Black Neighbor—Now Her Job Is in Jeopardy

A white Kansas woman known for hurling the N-word and vomiting on people’s lawns is getting exactly what her Black neighbor promised: She’s becoming internet famous.

Hannah Mallory has been accused by her neighbors in a Kansas City housing complex of repeated harassment. Fed up, one family decided to film the woman’s outbursts and also share door camera footage with the world via the site “I Expose Racists and Pedos.”

A woman was caught on camera yelling at her neighbor. (Photo: X/ I See Racists)

According to the footage, Mallory typically engages in hateful verbal harassment while walking her dog, which she doesn’t appear to clean up after.

Her latest tirade spread in a flash after it was posted on X on Feb. 9, gaining nearly 2 million views within 24 hours.

This time, her harassment reached new levels of “gross.” According to the video, she called her elderly neighbor a “nappy head f*cking n*gger” and then forced herself to vomit all over the lawn in front of their home.

“She spits racist hate, then immediately collapses in disgrace, vomiting on her own hatred,” wrote one X user. “Can’t even keep her own mess down. That’s what happens when ignorance meets self-destruction.”

BREAKING: Hannah Mallory was caught on camera harassing calling her elderly black neighbor “Nappy Head F*cking N*gger” Then starts vomiting.



📍Kansas City pic.twitter.com/wmZd0E919g — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) February 9, 2026

The original poster shared two additional videos in the comments section, claiming they feature Mallory. In one, she allegedly called a Black grandmother derogatory names in front of her grandchildren (Mallory is not seen on camera). In the other video, Mallory is identifiable and falsely accuses a Black teen boy who lives in the apartment complex of raping someone.

In the latter video, the woman filming predicted her fate. “You’re going to be exposed for your racist ways,” her neighbor warned. “You said derogatory, racist words today, and you are a sick individual. You are nasty…you are a bully and you should be ashamed.”

The neighbor claimed that Mallory harasses her family every single day.

As of this writing, there’s no indication a police report has been filed. For now, she’s being judged by the court of public opinion online. Outrage has exploded in the comment section on X, with more than 600 people weighing in on her behavior and sharing her LinkedIn profile. “This probably won’t go over well at her place of employment,” wrote one. As for the vomit, another mused, “The hate was literally spewing out of her. Amazing.”